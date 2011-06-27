Used 2005 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Nissan Guy , 01/16/2017 x AWD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

38 of 41 people found this review helpful

Update: February 2020 141,000 miles General Maintenance on car. Besides brakes and tires had to replace some suspension parts. Radiator will need to be replaced. Dealer I bought from had replaced with a new one (checked CarFax but I found out it was cheap) because it’s malfunctioning. Fuel gauge isn’t consistent (will Need to clean) Fuse blew so have to replace (fuse box by battery) so parking lights (reverse) work. HID ballast for headlight has gone out. Will need to replace. I’ve read these are common issues as it gets older. FYI, I wil DIY the HID Lights because it requires taking off bumper to get to headlights to disconnect ballast and replace. Yes, the way Nissan engineered this car it’s the only way. One of the mechanics I go to said it would be over $1000 due to labor. No thanks. I YouTube it and it’s doable. Still a great car. It’s super reliable. As it gets older things will need to be replaced. Previous Review: I bought a 2005 Infiniti G35X (All Wheel Drive) sedan with 94,000+ miles on it on the beginning of August 2016. This car is my daily driver. It was in great condition and I really love the way this car drives. Especially, the roar of the muffler. I had this vehicle toward the end of summer and now through the fall and winter. It handles well on dry and wet roads. I love the stiff suspension and the the heated seats, mirrors, power everything and cool features like the ability to (by factory remote) lower all four windows down at the same time as your walking towards your vehicle. This model came without the navigation system which was okay with me. So, I read a lot about these cars on various forums specific to the G35. Let me start off by saying my gas mileage was horrible initially. I was averaging about 14 mpg in the city and highway. So, I reset the trip computer by simply disconnecting the battery for over an hour which rest the computer. Afterward, I drove moderately around the city and on the highway. In other words, I didn't punch it at every single stop,etc... My mileage improved to over 20 mpg in the city and highway. The system adjusts itself to the driver. So, if you really push this car all the time you will get poor gas mileage. If you test it's ability on occasion you'll get good gas mileage. BTW, I suggest sticking with the premium gas. It's just better for performance. Oil consumption happens with the engines as you get around 100k. It will burn about a quart of oil every 1,500-2000 miles. It's normal. Nothing to be alarmed about. I'm using conventional oil but will probably change to high mileage. Others use synthetic oil but I had a lot of leak issues with a Maxima when I turned to it. If your car hasn't been using synthetic I would suggest not using it when it has higher mileage. The brake issues heard about with these cars can be remedied by buying after market brakes and pads instead of the defective Nissan. Overall, the car gives you the luxury and ride of a BMW and Mercedes at a fraction of the repair cost. After all, you're riding in a Nissan. A Nissan that was engineered to compete with those European cars. For a car thats 12 years old it's still gets looks. Now, it doesn't have usb ports so you'll have to add. I had to use a plug in phone holder through the cigarette lighter because there really isn't a good place to put your phone. And i have my usb port through it. Oh, and every instrument light in the car is amber color. Basically a light orange. Some people hate it. Others like it or their indifferent to it. Personally, I think it's okay.I like the car too much to worry about something that trivial. Nissan didn't make it all red because they didn't want to copy BMW and Mercedes. If you want a solid sedan with 280 horse power that won't be super expensive to fix, this is the vehicle for you. Keep in mind, with any used car you buy it's important to get one in good condition. This car can last for over 200,000 miles and I plan to keep mine for another 100,000+ miles.