Used 2005 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Sad to let this car go, but...
litman, 12/19/2013
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful
Had my '05 G for 68 months. Sold it last week and got a '12 G37 sedan. I always loved the smooth, feminine lines of the '03-06 Gs. The interior was a bit squeaky and I never really liked the orange gauge lights,but I never had any mechanical issues until recently, when the car was nearly 9 years old. Then the power seat switch failed ($1,700) and the power adjustment for the steering column failed too. Personally, when electrical issues start cropping up, I ditch the car. The car was great for what it was - a sport sedan. Rear seat room was a little tight, but I feel I got my money's worth for the car, my favorite so far. We have had five Infinitis and two Nissans through the years.
My 2005 Infiniti G35X Sedan (Great Luxury Car)
Nissan Guy, 01/16/2017
x AWD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
38 of 41 people found this review helpful
Update: February 2020 141,000 miles General Maintenance on car. Besides brakes and tires had to replace some suspension parts. Radiator will need to be replaced. Dealer I bought from had replaced with a new one (checked CarFax but I found out it was cheap) because it’s malfunctioning. Fuel gauge isn’t consistent (will Need to clean) Fuse blew so have to replace (fuse box by battery) so parking lights (reverse) work. HID ballast for headlight has gone out. Will need to replace. I’ve read these are common issues as it gets older. FYI, I wil DIY the HID Lights because it requires taking off bumper to get to headlights to disconnect ballast and replace. Yes, the way Nissan engineered this car it’s the only way. One of the mechanics I go to said it would be over $1000 due to labor. No thanks. I YouTube it and it’s doable. Still a great car. It’s super reliable. As it gets older things will need to be replaced. Previous Review: I bought a 2005 Infiniti G35X (All Wheel Drive) sedan with 94,000+ miles on it on the beginning of August 2016. This car is my daily driver. It was in great condition and I really love the way this car drives. Especially, the roar of the muffler. I had this vehicle toward the end of summer and now through the fall and winter. It handles well on dry and wet roads. I love the stiff suspension and the the heated seats, mirrors, power everything and cool features like the ability to (by factory remote) lower all four windows down at the same time as your walking towards your vehicle. This model came without the navigation system which was okay with me. So, I read a lot about these cars on various forums specific to the G35. Let me start off by saying my gas mileage was horrible initially. I was averaging about 14 mpg in the city and highway. So, I reset the trip computer by simply disconnecting the battery for over an hour which rest the computer. Afterward, I drove moderately around the city and on the highway. In other words, I didn't punch it at every single stop,etc... My mileage improved to over 20 mpg in the city and highway. The system adjusts itself to the driver. So, if you really push this car all the time you will get poor gas mileage. If you test it's ability on occasion you'll get good gas mileage. BTW, I suggest sticking with the premium gas. It's just better for performance. Oil consumption happens with the engines as you get around 100k. It will burn about a quart of oil every 1,500-2000 miles. It's normal. Nothing to be alarmed about. I'm using conventional oil but will probably change to high mileage. Others use synthetic oil but I had a lot of leak issues with a Maxima when I turned to it. If your car hasn't been using synthetic I would suggest not using it when it has higher mileage. The brake issues heard about with these cars can be remedied by buying after market brakes and pads instead of the defective Nissan. Overall, the car gives you the luxury and ride of a BMW and Mercedes at a fraction of the repair cost. After all, you're riding in a Nissan. A Nissan that was engineered to compete with those European cars. For a car thats 12 years old it's still gets looks. Now, it doesn't have usb ports so you'll have to add. I had to use a plug in phone holder through the cigarette lighter because there really isn't a good place to put your phone. And i have my usb port through it. Oh, and every instrument light in the car is amber color. Basically a light orange. Some people hate it. Others like it or their indifferent to it. Personally, I think it's okay.I like the car too much to worry about something that trivial. Nissan didn't make it all red because they didn't want to copy BMW and Mercedes. If you want a solid sedan with 280 horse power that won't be super expensive to fix, this is the vehicle for you. Keep in mind, with any used car you buy it's important to get one in good condition. This car can last for over 200,000 miles and I plan to keep mine for another 100,000+ miles.
One Month Review - G35x
gmk519, 01/16/2005
x AWD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful
Before buying my G35x, I looked at the A4, S60, 330, and Passat GLX. All of them were equipped with AWD and priced around $35k. With the exception of the BMW, none handled or responded like the G35. The BMW handled superbly, but was priced thousands more after similar options. In addition, Infiniti has made several improvements in the 05 G35. The steering wheel controls now illuminate, the wheel and telescope are now power with memory seat, hp was upped to 280. The interior was also improved in-terms of visual appeal and overall quality. This car is an excellent blend of both luxury and performance. You won't find a better sports sedan in this price range.
Great Looks, Fun to drive, Nice car for its age
eiji81, 05/14/2015
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful
I bought my 05 G35 Coupe 6spd in Oct 2014 with 116k miles. Before buying this car I looked at a 05 BMW 3series, Honda S2000, and Nissan 350z. For the price range, the G35 has the best value and features. It has usable back seats, 19" rims, all power options, and Navigation. Overall its a nice luxury sports car, but at this age and mileage but at this age is expected to have some issues and be a little outdated. I repaired a few things: front brakes, 6cd changer/nav, front control arms, clutch master cyclinder, and drive belts. Maintenance costs can be expensive if you don't have warranty. It can get 19-22mpg city and around 25mpg hwy. Update Nov 2019: (Pedal issue is a design defect from the manufacturer. Replaced it with RJM pedal kit $300 and solved the issue). During hot weather e.g. summer, the factory clutch pedal will only return half-way up after being released when you're driving in traffic. So you'll have to pop the clutch pedal back to its original position with your left foot. From my research, this is a fault of the design of the clutch pedal and also the clutch fluid line location. I try not to drive my car when its very hot or in heavy traffic (night time driving and highway is fine though). During the winter when outside temp is 75F or below, the clutch pedal is not an issue. On the plus side, the A/C system on the G35 is excellent and always keeps the inside very cool in the summer. The heated front seats are great during winter as well. The car looks great and the exhaust sound is very sporty. The engine has plenty of power and torque for daily driving. Driver window motor has started intermittently not working from wear of the window motor(needs replacement).
A good Q car
anders7, 09/18/2011
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
I've had my G35 for 4 years now and I used to change cars regularly. Previous cars were BMWs and Mercedes but I got tired of the exorbitant costs involved in just keeping them going. This last time I looked at the little BMWs and Mercedes and thought why not try something different? So I looked at the Infiniti G35 and the Lexus GS300. There was not much of a cost difference and the Infiniti seemed like so much more car for the money. People complain about the mileage. I get a solid 21 mpg with 80% hwy driving. That's excellent for a heavy car with a powerful engine. Sadly it does drink premium only.
