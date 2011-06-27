  1. Home
Used 2013 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4 reviews
4 out of 5 stars

Great car, stylish, comfortable and fun to drive

Craig Howell, 01/05/2017
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought a 3 years old CPO model with 26k miles, might as well be brand new, no wear or issues and a great dealership for support if I need it. Very quiet with the top up or down, no rattles or rough ride, and with the top down it could not be better. I am a big guy so the mid section area left to right when driving is a little tight, but workable. The engine's performance is great and I like the sound as well, but it does get a little rougher in the upper rev ranges. My other car is a Lexus GS350 and the Lexus engine is much more sophisticated, but no more powerful. This is a very upscale car and does everything well. It has next to no trunk storage (the back seat area can hold lots of groceries if you need it), but that's not what it was built for! You can't go muddin' in it either, so get over it. It's a fun sporty car for the weekend, not a commuter or road warrior. Plenty of those out there if you need one...

5 out of 5 stars

Fun Ride

Infinity convert, 05/08/2017
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2013 G37 convertible last year with under 10,000 miles. This is my third hard top convertible and I love it. It's true, the trunk space is non-existent when the top is down and really not much when the top is up either but I didn't buy it for the trunk space. The back seat can be utilized if really needed for a very short ride but works best for groceries if the top is down. I use this car for my daily 20 mile commute with no complaints. I love the sound of the engine, and surprised about the reviews lamenting it. I was worried initially but my husband and I have fun driving it on the interstate, not sure what the issue was in the formal review. Maintenance has been great, much cheaper than my VW EOS. If you want a sporty, quick accelerating fun car to drive, this could be it!

5 out of 5 stars

SKYLAR

David Noma, 08/23/2016
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Beautiful convertible smooth ride a real eye catcher

5 out of 5 stars

G 37 Convert. What a ride

Dave, 03/31/2016
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great acceleration, sexy sound, rides soft and smooth, sleek lookin great electronics, nav. works great climate control seats are great here in FL. No problems at all with maintenence, electronics are great. No trunk room when top is down. Nice trunk space with top up. It's a head turner. Dave

