  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX45
  4. Used 2007 INFINITI FX45
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 INFINITI FX45 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 FX45
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all FX45s for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,556 - $9,973
Used FX45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What a blast to drive

Dave , 12/22/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The FX45 corners better than a lot of performance cars I've driven plus you can really hammer it in a corner and it will respond well...not slide out. It accelerates hard and the manual shift side of the transmission is a ton of fun. It seems to drive heavier than it is but always behaves positively and consistently. Bottom line...it is a really fun car to drive.

Report Abuse

Great SUV / Sports Car

Ryan , 01/06/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My FX45 is so much fun to drive. It drives like a sports car, but has the room for five and luggage. Even though the FX set me back about 57,000 it was worth every dollar. My wife drives the G35 Coupe and when we switch cars the you can't tell the difference in handling. It won us both over another BMW X5... Two thumbs up for INFINITI.

Report Abuse

BEST vehicle I ever owned

Louis Silver, 01/15/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The title Says it all. Best vehicle I ever owned. No maintenance problems ever. Outstanding performance. Great reliability. Excellent utility that performs like a sports car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all FX45s for sale

Related Used 2007 INFINITI FX45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles