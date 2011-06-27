Used 2007 INFINITI FX45 Consumer Reviews
What a blast to drive
The FX45 corners better than a lot of performance cars I've driven plus you can really hammer it in a corner and it will respond well...not slide out. It accelerates hard and the manual shift side of the transmission is a ton of fun. It seems to drive heavier than it is but always behaves positively and consistently. Bottom line...it is a really fun car to drive.
Great SUV / Sports Car
My FX45 is so much fun to drive. It drives like a sports car, but has the room for five and luggage. Even though the FX set me back about 57,000 it was worth every dollar. My wife drives the G35 Coupe and when we switch cars the you can't tell the difference in handling. It won us both over another BMW X5... Two thumbs up for INFINITI.
BEST vehicle I ever owned
The title Says it all. Best vehicle I ever owned. No maintenance problems ever. Outstanding performance. Great reliability. Excellent utility that performs like a sports car.
