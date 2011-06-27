Used 2004 INFINITI FX35 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.13 out of 5 stars Good Value and Cost of Ownership Paul Harney , 06/27/2009 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The 2004 FX-35 has severed me well over the 83,000 miles I have put on it over nearly five years. It has survived two idiots hitting it from behind, requiring only cosmetic repairs. Even now, after years of wear and tear, it holds the road very well for its shape [SUV] and higher center of gravity. The engine and power train still deliver its 280+ hp when called upon. Highway travel is pleasant and the twisting back roads of the area I live in still fun in this hybrid vehicle with its SUV styling and sports car innards. Highway/city gas mileage has remained constant at around 17.5 MPG. I have maintained a vigilant service schedule, all maintenance at or very nearly close to schedule. Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars Redefines the meaning of an SUV Kevin , 01/01/2016 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great sporty versatile vehicle, I owned a bmw z3 convertible roadster and in comparison to that this handles great, Bose sound system sounds like a club in the car, nice power from the motor roomy interior, car has 220k miles and car still runs like new.... Issues with it is the dash bubbles, front leather seats break down literally, mpg is 18 mostly highway but overall I love it, his a rich look and feel performs awesome and it's by far one of the nicest sporty SUVs out there that is affordable and worth the money. Shares the same engine as the Nissan 350z and well as a similiar build frame, issues with exhaust system from a bad rattle but I installed a new y pipe and fixed the problem... Engine like I said has 220k and still starts up and purrs like a kitten Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 3 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars

2.75 out of 5 stars Factory Design Flaws BernieT , 03/12/2004 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Beware if you are a bigger person, say over 250 pounds. The front seats have power controls on top side of seat. Hard plastic trim stabs into the side of your leg like a knife. Also, there is a design flaw in the gas tank intake. Most gas pumps that pump gas quickly will kick off before the tank is completely full. Something about how the fumes build up. I have the XM Satellite radio. It occasionally loses its signal - sometimes for 30 - 40 minutes. Completely turning the ignition off, then on, "regrabs" the signal. Ride with 20" wheels is brutal.

4.88 out of 5 stars Best car I've ever owned Jim , 01/24/2010 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I've owned by FX35 for 5 years now and have zero problems. I do maintain it and Infinity service ain't cheap, but its still quick, tight and the biggest problem is a small split in the drivers seat from my fat rear. My OEM tires lasted 78K miles, the snow feature got me through the recent DC blizzard, it handles like it'll little brother (Nissan 350Z). The stereo still rocks with a powerful subwoofer, no squeaks, paint still shines like new... I will keep this car forever.