Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Escalade AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$2,700
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,468
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,005
|$2,284
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,541
|$1,768
Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Escalade 2WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,925
|$2,575
|$2,907
|Clean
|$1,760
|$2,354
|$2,662
|Average
|$1,431
|$1,912
|$2,171
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,470
|$1,681