Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$2,082
|$2,589
|Clean
|$967
|$1,858
|$2,318
|Average
|$734
|$1,410
|$1,776
|Rough
|$500
|$963
|$1,233
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,886
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,683
|$2,018
|Average
|$780
|$1,277
|$1,546
|Rough
|$532
|$872
|$1,074
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$2,383
|$2,942
|Clean
|$1,142
|$2,127
|$2,633
|Average
|$867
|$1,614
|$2,017
|Rough
|$591
|$1,102
|$1,401
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$846
|$1,418
|$1,706
|Clean
|$755
|$1,265
|$1,527
|Average
|$573
|$960
|$1,170
|Rough
|$391
|$655
|$812
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,918
|$3,609
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,605
|$3,231
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,977
|$2,475
|Rough
|$719
|$1,349
|$1,719
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,464
|$2,466
|$2,971
|Clean
|$1,306
|$2,201
|$2,660
|Average
|$991
|$1,670
|$2,037
|Rough
|$676
|$1,140
|$1,415
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$2,386
|$2,981
|Clean
|$1,083
|$2,129
|$2,669
|Average
|$822
|$1,616
|$2,044
|Rough
|$561
|$1,103
|$1,420
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,635
|$1,920
|Clean
|$948
|$1,459
|$1,719
|Average
|$720
|$1,108
|$1,317
|Rough
|$491
|$756
|$914
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,971
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,759
|$2,139
|Average
|$775
|$1,335
|$1,638
|Rough
|$529
|$911
|$1,138
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$2,218
|$2,662
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,979
|$2,383
|Average
|$904
|$1,502
|$1,825
|Rough
|$616
|$1,025
|$1,268
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,174
|$2,571
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,940
|$2,302
|Average
|$934
|$1,473
|$1,763
|Rough
|$637
|$1,005
|$1,225
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$3,141
|$3,857
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,803
|$3,453
|Average
|$1,168
|$2,127
|$2,645
|Rough
|$797
|$1,452
|$1,837
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,742
|$2,031
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,555
|$1,818
|Average
|$786
|$1,180
|$1,393
|Rough
|$536
|$805
|$967
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,418
|$2,984
|Clean
|$1,161
|$2,158
|$2,671
|Average
|$881
|$1,638
|$2,046
|Rough
|$601
|$1,118
|$1,421
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,169
|$2,527
|Clean
|$1,291
|$1,936
|$2,262
|Average
|$980
|$1,469
|$1,733
|Rough
|$668
|$1,003
|$1,203
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,812
|$3,476
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,510
|$3,112
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,905
|$2,384
|Rough
|$693
|$1,300
|$1,656
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,775
|$3,138
|$3,826
|Clean
|$1,584
|$2,801
|$3,425
|Average
|$1,202
|$2,126
|$2,624
|Rough
|$820
|$1,451
|$1,822
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$3,072
|$3,757
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,742
|$3,364
|Average
|$1,162
|$2,081
|$2,577
|Rough
|$793
|$1,420
|$1,789
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,832
|$3,519
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,527
|$3,150
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,918
|$2,413
|Rough
|$683
|$1,309
|$1,676
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,719
|$2,036
|Clean
|$967
|$1,534
|$1,823
|Average
|$734
|$1,164
|$1,396
|Rough
|$500
|$795
|$970
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,078
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,855
|$2,217
|Average
|$869
|$1,408
|$1,698
|Rough
|$593
|$961
|$1,180
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$2,292
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,175
|$2,045
|$2,493
|Average
|$891
|$1,552
|$1,909
|Rough
|$608
|$1,059
|$1,326
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,450
|$2,883
|Clean
|$1,415
|$2,187
|$2,581
|Average
|$1,073
|$1,660
|$1,977
|Rough
|$732
|$1,133
|$1,373
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,414
|$2,878
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,155
|$2,576
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,635
|$1,973
|Rough
|$689
|$1,116
|$1,370
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,045
|$1,706
|$2,039
|Clean
|$932
|$1,523
|$1,825
|Average
|$707
|$1,156
|$1,398
|Rough
|$483
|$789
|$971
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,856
|$2,218
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,656
|$1,985
|Average
|$768
|$1,257
|$1,521
|Rough
|$524
|$858
|$1,056
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,253
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,208
|$2,010
|$2,422
|Average
|$917
|$1,526
|$1,855
|Rough
|$625
|$1,041
|$1,288
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,831
|$2,187
|Clean
|$1,003
|$1,634
|$1,958
|Average
|$761
|$1,241
|$1,500
|Rough
|$519
|$847
|$1,042
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$2,016
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,799
|$2,200
|Average
|$774
|$1,366
|$1,685
|Rough
|$528
|$932
|$1,170
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,103
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,161
|$1,877
|$2,243
|Average
|$881
|$1,424
|$1,718
|Rough
|$601
|$972
|$1,193
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,899
|$3,543
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,587
|$3,172
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,964
|$2,430
|Rough
|$750
|$1,340
|$1,687
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,404
|$1,672
|Clean
|$775
|$1,253
|$1,497
|Average
|$588
|$951
|$1,147
|Rough
|$401
|$649
|$797
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,498
|$2,987
|Clean
|$1,359
|$2,230
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,692
|$2,049
|Rough
|$704
|$1,155
|$1,423
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,251
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,252
|$2,009
|$2,397
|Average
|$950
|$1,525
|$1,836
|Rough
|$648
|$1,041
|$1,275
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,098
|$2,519
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,872
|$2,255
|Average
|$852
|$1,421
|$1,727
|Rough
|$581
|$970
|$1,200
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,186
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,951
|$2,355
|Average
|$883
|$1,480
|$1,804
|Rough
|$602
|$1,010
|$1,253
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,816
|$3,479
|Clean
|$1,344
|$2,513
|$3,115
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,908
|$2,386
|Rough
|$696
|$1,302
|$1,657
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,939
|$3,421
|$4,168
|Clean
|$1,731
|$3,053
|$3,732
|Average
|$1,313
|$2,317
|$2,859
|Rough
|$896
|$1,582
|$1,985