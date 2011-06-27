  1. Home
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,083$2,082$2,589
Clean$967$1,858$2,318
Average$734$1,410$1,776
Rough$500$963$1,233
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$1,886$2,255
Clean$1,028$1,683$2,018
Average$780$1,277$1,546
Rough$532$872$1,074
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$2,383$2,942
Clean$1,142$2,127$2,633
Average$867$1,614$2,017
Rough$591$1,102$1,401
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$846$1,418$1,706
Clean$755$1,265$1,527
Average$573$960$1,170
Rough$391$655$812
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$2,918$3,609
Clean$1,389$2,605$3,231
Average$1,054$1,977$2,475
Rough$719$1,349$1,719
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$2,466$2,971
Clean$1,306$2,201$2,660
Average$991$1,670$2,037
Rough$676$1,140$1,415
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,214$2,386$2,981
Clean$1,083$2,129$2,669
Average$822$1,616$2,044
Rough$561$1,103$1,420
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,635$1,920
Clean$948$1,459$1,719
Average$720$1,108$1,317
Rough$491$756$914
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,144$1,971$2,389
Clean$1,021$1,759$2,139
Average$775$1,335$1,638
Rough$529$911$1,138
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$2,218$2,662
Clean$1,191$1,979$2,383
Average$904$1,502$1,825
Rough$616$1,025$1,268
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,174$2,571
Clean$1,231$1,940$2,302
Average$934$1,473$1,763
Rough$637$1,005$1,225
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$3,141$3,857
Clean$1,539$2,803$3,453
Average$1,168$2,127$2,645
Rough$797$1,452$1,837
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,161$1,742$2,031
Clean$1,036$1,555$1,818
Average$786$1,180$1,393
Rough$536$805$967
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,301$2,418$2,984
Clean$1,161$2,158$2,671
Average$881$1,638$2,046
Rough$601$1,118$1,421
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,447$2,169$2,527
Clean$1,291$1,936$2,262
Average$980$1,469$1,733
Rough$668$1,003$1,203
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,812$3,476
Clean$1,340$2,510$3,112
Average$1,016$1,905$2,384
Rough$693$1,300$1,656
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,775$3,138$3,826
Clean$1,584$2,801$3,425
Average$1,202$2,126$2,624
Rough$820$1,451$1,822
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,716$3,072$3,757
Clean$1,531$2,742$3,364
Average$1,162$2,081$2,577
Rough$793$1,420$1,789
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,479$2,832$3,519
Clean$1,320$2,527$3,150
Average$1,002$1,918$2,413
Rough$683$1,309$1,676
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,083$1,719$2,036
Clean$967$1,534$1,823
Average$734$1,164$1,396
Rough$500$795$970
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,078$2,477
Clean$1,146$1,855$2,217
Average$869$1,408$1,698
Rough$593$961$1,180
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,316$2,292$2,785
Clean$1,175$2,045$2,493
Average$891$1,552$1,909
Rough$608$1,059$1,326
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,585$2,450$2,883
Clean$1,415$2,187$2,581
Average$1,073$1,660$1,977
Rough$732$1,133$1,373
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,414$2,878
Clean$1,330$2,155$2,576
Average$1,009$1,635$1,973
Rough$689$1,116$1,370
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,045$1,706$2,039
Clean$932$1,523$1,825
Average$707$1,156$1,398
Rough$483$789$971
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$1,856$2,218
Clean$1,012$1,656$1,985
Average$768$1,257$1,521
Rough$524$858$1,056
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,354$2,253$2,705
Clean$1,208$2,010$2,422
Average$917$1,526$1,855
Rough$625$1,041$1,288
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$1,831$2,187
Clean$1,003$1,634$1,958
Average$761$1,241$1,500
Rough$519$847$1,042
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,143$2,016$2,458
Clean$1,020$1,799$2,200
Average$774$1,366$1,685
Rough$528$932$1,170
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,301$2,103$2,505
Clean$1,161$1,877$2,243
Average$881$1,424$1,718
Rough$601$972$1,193
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,899$3,543
Clean$1,448$2,587$3,172
Average$1,099$1,964$2,430
Rough$750$1,340$1,687
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$869$1,404$1,672
Clean$775$1,253$1,497
Average$588$951$1,147
Rough$401$649$797
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$2,498$2,987
Clean$1,359$2,230$2,675
Average$1,031$1,692$2,049
Rough$704$1,155$1,423
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,403$2,251$2,677
Clean$1,252$2,009$2,397
Average$950$1,525$1,836
Rough$648$1,041$1,275
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,258$2,098$2,519
Clean$1,123$1,872$2,255
Average$852$1,421$1,727
Rough$581$970$1,200
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,303$2,186$2,630
Clean$1,163$1,951$2,355
Average$883$1,480$1,804
Rough$602$1,010$1,253
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,506$2,816$3,479
Clean$1,344$2,513$3,115
Average$1,020$1,908$2,386
Rough$696$1,302$1,657
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,939$3,421$4,168
Clean$1,731$3,053$3,732
Average$1,313$2,317$2,859
Rough$896$1,582$1,985
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $967 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,858 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $967 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,858 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $967 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,858 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $500 to $2,589, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.