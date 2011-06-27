Estimated values
2020 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,966
|$25,654
|$27,726
|Clean
|$23,689
|$25,352
|$27,391
|Average
|$23,137
|$24,750
|$26,722
|Rough
|$22,584
|$24,148
|$26,053
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 124 Spider Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,370
|$23,990
|$25,978
|Clean
|$22,113
|$23,708
|$25,665
|Average
|$21,597
|$23,145
|$25,038
|Rough
|$21,081
|$22,582
|$24,411
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 124 Spider Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 03/20 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,588
|$24,234
|$26,255
|Clean
|$22,328
|$23,949
|$25,938
|Average
|$21,807
|$23,380
|$25,305
|Rough
|$21,286
|$22,811
|$24,671
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,960
|$27,632
|$29,688
|Clean
|$25,660
|$27,308
|$29,330
|Average
|$25,062
|$26,659
|$28,614
|Rough
|$24,463
|$26,011
|$27,897