Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.5
4 reviews
List Price Range
$5,900 - $15,899
Used Sonata Hybrid for Sale
HPCU Died in Less than Two Months

jonqyork, 10/06/2014
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I bought this car on June 15, 2014. On July 14th, it wouldn't start. Had it towed to the dealer. It took them 5 days to find the problem. It was a blown fuse. On August 13th, it wouldn't start again. Towed again to the dealer. Now, 9 days later (when I originally wrote this), they still have it and can't figure out the problem. They said they've had another Sonata Hybrid in the shop with a similar problem for a month. They simply have no idea what's wrong with it or how to get it back on the road! And they told me they're now turning down tows because they don't know how to fix it!

Great Bang for the Buck

Marty Elmquist, 07/25/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I am very pleased with my purchase of a certified pre-owned Sonata Hybrid. I have had it for over a month now and have taken it on several trips. I had initial concern with the trunk space, since the seats don't fold down because of the batteries, but found that there was plenty of space for our items. I have been getting great gas mileage for a mid size sedan. On my highway trips, I am averaging 44.5 miles per gallon and overall around 38.5. The ride is smooth and acceleration is great. When quickly accelerating to merge both the engine and the electric motor will assist the car to get up to speed. I also like that the electric motor will assist or take over when holding speed on the highway, even at 70 mile per hour. Thus the increase in gas mileage on the highway. Love the car so far and hope to own it for a long time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Quiet luxurious, comfy ride

Kris, 02/26/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Just bought this car at the end of January. So far so good Met my expectations fully.I love watching EV indicator on the dash a lot ;-)

Safety
Performance
Be-LOVED Sonata Hybrid is now the Be-HATED Sonata

Mr. Mozart, 02/05/2019
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I was happy to finally buy a hybrid engine. But after 4 break-downs, I need to say "Good-bye". Each time the car malfunctions on the highway. It just stops and will not start. Pressing on the accelerator is pointless. After the tow, the engine codes tell the technicians nothing is wrong with the car. After 3-4 days in the shop, the car is returned with nothing fixed. I don't blame the mechanics, but there is a design flaw in this car. Be aware, if something goes awry with the engine, or the battery, the car will not accelerate. Thankfully, my wife and I are still alive. I am still committed to buying a hybrid engine, but definitely not with Hyundai.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles