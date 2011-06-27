Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews

Best Mid-Size SUV-Beats Luxury models jrsactown , 01/23/2015 GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful My wife and purchased a 2014 Santa Fe GLS, AWD with Ultimate Package, Frosted Mocha in Oct 2014. We paid $36,000+ T&L, about $15,000 less then our next 2 choices ( Acura mdx & lexus rx350 ). The santa fe top of the line has more features, and rides just as good. Value is unbeatable. Looks, MPG, Ride, and power are top notch. Are friends are always amazed at how good it is ( most people are not aware of how good the Hyundai brands have progressed) We now have 4,000 miles, and not one issue UPDATE: 7-29-19- Santa Fe now has 62,000 miles, not one issue, except a few minor recalls ( Hood latch, bolt ) kumho Original tires still, but will need to replace at 65K, as they are making road noise. UPDATE: 1-29-20 - Santa Fe now has 67,000 miles, no issues. We did replace the original kumho tires, with new BF Goodrich Advantage T/A Sports. Excellent Tires with, and great in snow and mud. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Road Trip Test lakeside4 , 08/19/2014 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful 5 1/2 years owned now. Not putting on as many miles per year as we used to. 4-5,000 per year. Live in rural area, travel mixed gravel/paved roads. Still, besides regular service work, has not ever been to dealer for a problem. Still running original tires, but need replaced, probably will get 50,000 miles out of these originals. Still very happy with this unit. No need to trade! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Scared to Drive Irene , 06/27/2017 GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful At 49,000 miles engine light went on. Went through cam sensors and crank sensor. I think they are suppose to last to 100,000 miles? Then received recall notice on engine. Took to dealer because engine light on, again. Was told they "tweeked" the engine and it was up to Hyundai standards. Next day I lost all power, steering, brakes, etc. Towed back to dealer, oil regulator went bad. Sent me on way, again, stating all is up to Hyundai standards. I think part of the recall is metal shredding through engine. Gee, this is a no brained. To add insult to injury Hyundai offered me below value due to recall. I am driving an unsafe vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Not reliable Ashleigh Davis , 09/16/2019 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful When I purchased the Santa Fe, it had 23k miles on it. It had only had one owner. Within a week, the AC went out. No biggie, the dealership fixed it. When I went in for my first servicing to change the oil, the dealership listed off all these things that needed to be done to keep the car in great running condition, so I did it, and paid $500 for said service. This was probably just the dealership ripping me off, but anyway. Now, I've had the car for 3 years and it has 68k miles on it. Out of nowhere on the way home from a concert, the vehicle starts ticking pretty loudly while accelerating and just running really rough. I get home, park it, and attempt to drive it to the dealership the next day. The car completely dies on me about two miles from my home. I get some help to get it running and make it to the dealership. When I arrive, the guy tells me that he knows the engine is blown. He gives me a repair cost of $9-10k. Currently waiting to see what Hyundai will do, but another car (same make/model and year) is sitting at the dealership waiting to be repossessed because of the same issue and Hyundai will not take responsibility. The car is also 8k miles out of warranty, so I don't know why my local Hyundai dealership advertises that they are home of the million mile warranty. You have no warranty after 60k miles. It's a joke.