2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
MSRP range: $33,650 - $39,950
|MSRP
|$34,835
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$33,845
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Santa Fe Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 34 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Santa Fe Hybrid has 36.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Santa Fe Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Santa Fe Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,650.
Other versions include:
- SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $37,600
- Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $33,650
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $39,950
What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, the next question is, which Santa Fe Hybrid model is right for you? Santa Fe Hybrid variants include SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), Blue 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Santa Fe Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
