  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,100
See Santa Fe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,100
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Technology Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,100
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,100
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.0 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height66.9 in.
EPA interior volume160.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco White
  • Night Sky Pearl
  • Circuit Silver
  • Becketts Black
  • Regal Red Pearl
  • Iron Frost
  • Frosted Mocha
  • Crystalline Blue Pearl
  • Hampton Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe Inventory

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles