2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback Consumer Reviews

High value, High Tech, Low-medium Price Mike , 03/28/2019 SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Has a smooth but by-design hybrid acceleration (which is spongy and sluggish unless you really get aggressive with the pedal). This is somewhat mitigated by the sport mode, which is an on-the-fly shift on/off while in "D" (drive gear). The cockpit is low to the ground, so you must lift yourself out of it, but not too low. Folks with back injuries might have difficulty. The tech package is amazing for the price point on the Ioniq SEL. Cruise control is very advanced + lane assist + radar-guided collision detection and follow distance from the cars in front of you + back up camera + passing car detection + other stuff. I think the stock audio system is exceptional and tuned to the cab, if not slightly bass-heavy--or you can go to the Limited and get the Infinity 8-speaker as an option. I'm loving the Apple CarPlay integration. Split HVAC is great, and can switch to driver-side only for greater fuel efficiency. The driver and front passenger have cavernous leg room! Visually, the car is sedan-average-looking in my opinion, but looks way better than the Prius. The ride is very car-like compared to an SUV. You feel the road when it's rough, but on a nice road--smooth as glass. I recommend purchasing WeatherTech fitted all-weather floor and cargo mats, and I'm thinking about custom alloy spoke wheels to dress it up a little. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Enjoyable Vehicle Gorj , 05/24/2019 Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I have been wanting a more economical vehicle for several years, but did not care for the style and ride of what was offered. Then I read about the Hyundai line of Ioniq vehicles and was impressed. I did much research and talking with several Hyundai dealers and finally made a deal for a white Ioniq Limited with the Ultimate package. I have had the Ioniq for almost a month now and have not been disappointed. I am averaging 50 MPG which I find very good for a brand new vehicle. On one road trip it managed 62 MPG. With a hybrid, one need to learn to drive differently to achieve good MPG. Some say the seats are not comfortable, but I am 210 pounds and I think they are just fine. I also think the handling and braking are good - not a sports car - but good. I am in my mid 70's but the road noise seems about normal for a vehicle of this class. The Ioniq is solid going over rail road tracks and bumps. It has most all of the creature comforts of vehicles costing twice as much. Three things I wish it had: rain sensing wipers, power passenger seat, and a hood that did not need a rod to hold it up. With the front seats in the position I would normally have them there is ample room in the rear seat for passengers. And of course it is loaded with all the safety and tech stuff, like lane keeping and departure warning, backup warning and camera, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, adaptive cruise, dynamic bending headlights, navigation, Android Auto, Bluelink, Infinity Audio, memory driver's seat. The rear luggage area has plenty room for four passenger's luggage and because it is a hatchback it has more room than sedan of this size with a trunk. There is also some storage space under the luggage area floor. The Ioniq comes with an emergency puncture repair kit, but I ordered a space saver spare kit which fits nicely under the luggage compartment floor. The dealer experience, Crain Hyundai, of Conway AR, was the best. I told them what I wanted and they got it. There was no pressure to buy an extended warranty or accessories and it was delivered with a full tank of fuel. Report Abuse

bright blue Hyundai Ioniq Alexander Koops , 10/21/2018 Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 39 of 43 people found this review helpful I just leased a brand new 2019 Hyundai Ionic Hybrid blue. It is the basic cheapest hybrid you can buy and I got the base cheapest model/version of this car. The car looks more awesome then Honda or Toyota in my opinion, and I love hatchbacks. The bright blue color is attractive and beautiful. It shifts well and is automatically in the economy mode all the time, but you can easily switch it to the sport mode and control the shifting and get more power if you want it (I love that I have the easy ability to switch!). The gas mileage is estimated to be an average of 55 mpg which is AWESOME! Best mpg in its class!! It is very comfortable and decently quiet inside. The only tiny issue I have is the driver's seat is the basic seat and doesn't have the "Lumbar" adjustability I had on my last car, but it is still comfortable. I'm assuming if you got the SEL or Limited it would come with that feature on the seat. Another great thing is this hybrid has a lifetime warranty on the battery to the original buyer--that is a great value! I highly recommend this hybrid. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

The best hybrid Erica , 05/02/2019 SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my car. The IONIQ is the first car I’ve ever purchased on my own and I couldn’t have asked for a better car. The IONIQ gets the best gas mileage out of any hybrid and its somewhat cheaper than any other hybrid as well. It gets a combined 57 mpg and gets around 650 miles on a full tank. It gets better gas mileage than the Prius(it’s competitor) and also has way more features for the same/less price. I would also argue that it looks a lot better than the Prius as well, but that’s simply my own opinion. The 2019 IONIQ has so many features that I love: blind spot detection, lane assist, apple/android car play, and much more. Aside from other reviews, I would say the IONIQ is very comfortable to drive and has really good handling. It also has LOTS of cargo room, especially for a compact car. I would highly recommend this car to anyone who is thinking of buying a hybrid. Hyundai gives a lifetime warranty on the battery for their hybrid cars, in case anyone was ruling out a hybrid in fear of the battery going out. I thought about buying an IONIQ when they first came out in 2017 but never got around to it, but I finally bought one in 2019 and I’m so glad I did!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse