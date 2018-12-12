2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback
What’s new
- Last year's optional SEL Tech package now standard on the SEL trim
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy
- Lots of available tech features and driver aids
- Large cargo area
- Seats and ride are generally uncomfortable
- Allows in a bit too much road noise
- Unrefined braking feel and transmission shifting
Which Ioniq Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.7 / 10
Since it launched in 2017, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid has been a key rival to the popular Toyota Prius. As far as fuel economy goes, the Ioniq is definitely a winner. With a potential of 58 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the Ioniq even outshines the Prius' maximum of 56 mpg. In addition, the Ioniq's interior has Hyundai's typically thoughtful design and high amount of tech, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. And for some, the Ioniq's more conventional styling compared to the Prius will be another bonus.
Sounds good, right? Well, there are some issues. Mostly, the way the Ioniq drives leaves us cold. The car's unrefined ride quality, grabby brake feel and awkward transmission shifting are all turnoffs. In these aspects, the Prius still has the Ioniq beat. The quality of many of the Ioniq's interior materials is also disappointing.
Certainly, the 2019 Ioniq Hybrid is worth considering if maximum fuel economy and value are your priorities. Otherwise, we'd suggest taking a look at the new Honda Insight. It shares most of the Ioniq's strengths but improves upon them with a better ride quality, more comfortable seats and a more spacious interior.
Notably, the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article and we picked the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid comes in three trim levels. The base Blue trim is the most fuel-efficient of the group, with an EPA rating of 58 mpg combined compared to the other models' 55 mpg estimate. The SEL doesn't cost much more and includes several advanced safety features among its upgrades. Topping the Ioniq range is the loaded-up Limited.
Every Ioniq Hybrid comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. They're augmented by an electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 139 horsepower.
Standard features on the base Blue trim include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable driving modes, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth, a USB port, and satellite and HD radio.
Stepping up to the SEL adds LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated side mirrors, an upgraded driver information display, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a charge-only USB port, a rear center armrest, and chrome interior and exterior accents. Many driving aids — including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a lane departure and mitigation system — are also included.
On top of the SEL's features, the Limited trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED cabin lighting and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics.
An optional Ultimate package for the Limited includes adaptive headlights, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, rear air vents, a cargo cover, wireless device charging, an Infinity eight-speaker sound system, navigation and an 8-inch touchscreen.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.7 / 10
|Driving
|5.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving5.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking5.5
Steering5.5
Handling6.0
Drivability5.5
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality6.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Has a smooth but by-design hybrid acceleration (which is spongy and sluggish unless you really get aggressive with the pedal). This is somewhat mitigated by the sport mode, which is an on-the-fly shift on/off while in "D" (drive gear). The cockpit is low to the ground, so you must lift yourself out of it, but not too low. Folks with back injuries might have difficulty. The tech package is amazing for the price point on the Ioniq SEL. Cruise control is very advanced + lane assist + radar-guided collision detection and follow distance from the cars in front of you + back up camera + passing car detection + other stuff. I think the stock audio system is exceptional and tuned to the cab, if not slightly bass-heavy--or you can go to the Limited and get the Infinity 8-speaker as an option. I'm loving the Apple CarPlay integration. Split HVAC is great, and can switch to driver-side only for greater fuel efficiency. The driver and front passenger have cavernous leg room! Visually, the car is sedan-average-looking in my opinion, but looks way better than the Prius. The ride is very car-like compared to an SUV. You feel the road when it's rough, but on a nice road--smooth as glass. I recommend purchasing WeatherTech fitted all-weather floor and cargo mats, and I'm thinking about custom alloy spoke wheels to dress it up a little.
I have been wanting a more economical vehicle for several years, but did not care for the style and ride of what was offered. Then I read about the Hyundai line of Ioniq vehicles and was impressed. I did much research and talking with several Hyundai dealers and finally made a deal for a white Ioniq Limited with the Ultimate package. I have had the Ioniq for almost a month now and have not been disappointed. I am averaging 50 MPG which I find very good for a brand new vehicle. On one road trip it managed 62 MPG. With a hybrid, one need to learn to drive differently to achieve good MPG. Some say the seats are not comfortable, but I am 210 pounds and I think they are just fine. I also think the handling and braking are good - not a sports car - but good. I am in my mid 70's but the road noise seems about normal for a vehicle of this class. The Ioniq is solid going over rail road tracks and bumps. It has most all of the creature comforts of vehicles costing twice as much. Three things I wish it had: rain sensing wipers, power passenger seat, and a hood that did not need a rod to hold it up. With the front seats in the position I would normally have them there is ample room in the rear seat for passengers. And of course it is loaded with all the safety and tech stuff, like lane keeping and departure warning, backup warning and camera, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot alert, adaptive cruise, dynamic bending headlights, navigation, Android Auto, Bluelink, Infinity Audio, memory driver's seat. The rear luggage area has plenty room for four passenger's luggage and because it is a hatchback it has more room than sedan of this size with a trunk. There is also some storage space under the luggage area floor. The Ioniq comes with an emergency puncture repair kit, but I ordered a space saver spare kit which fits nicely under the luggage compartment floor. The dealer experience, Crain Hyundai, of Conway AR, was the best. I told them what I wanted and they got it. There was no pressure to buy an extended warranty or accessories and it was delivered with a full tank of fuel.
I just leased a brand new 2019 Hyundai Ionic Hybrid blue. It is the basic cheapest hybrid you can buy and I got the base cheapest model/version of this car. The car looks more awesome then Honda or Toyota in my opinion, and I love hatchbacks. The bright blue color is attractive and beautiful. It shifts well and is automatically in the economy mode all the time, but you can easily switch it to the sport mode and control the shifting and get more power if you want it (I love that I have the easy ability to switch!). The gas mileage is estimated to be an average of 55 mpg which is AWESOME! Best mpg in its class!! It is very comfortable and decently quiet inside. The only tiny issue I have is the driver's seat is the basic seat and doesn't have the "Lumbar" adjustability I had on my last car, but it is still comfortable. I'm assuming if you got the SEL or Limited it would come with that feature on the seat. Another great thing is this hybrid has a lifetime warranty on the battery to the original buyer--that is a great value! I highly recommend this hybrid.
I absolutely love my car. The IONIQ is the first car I’ve ever purchased on my own and I couldn’t have asked for a better car. The IONIQ gets the best gas mileage out of any hybrid and its somewhat cheaper than any other hybrid as well. It gets a combined 57 mpg and gets around 650 miles on a full tank. It gets better gas mileage than the Prius(it’s competitor) and also has way more features for the same/less price. I would also argue that it looks a lot better than the Prius as well, but that’s simply my own opinion. The 2019 IONIQ has so many features that I love: blind spot detection, lane assist, apple/android car play, and much more. Aside from other reviews, I would say the IONIQ is very comfortable to drive and has really good handling. It also has LOTS of cargo room, especially for a compact car. I would highly recommend this car to anyone who is thinking of buying a hybrid. Hyundai gives a lifetime warranty on the battery for their hybrid cars, in case anyone was ruling out a hybrid in fear of the battery going out. I thought about buying an IONIQ when they first came out in 2017 but never got around to it, but I finally bought one in 2019 and I’m so glad I did!!
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$24,950
|MPG
|55 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Blue 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$22,400
|MPG
|57 city / 59 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$28,550
|MPG
|55 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Hybrid safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
- Lane Change Assist
- Determines the speed of an approaching vehicle in an adjacent lane and warns if a lane change isn't safe.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
Toyota has spent decades refining the affordable hybrid, and its superiority is apparent. The Ioniq's dual-clutch automatic delivers clunky shifts and can't match the smoothness provided by the Prius' continuously variable automatic transmission. The Ioniq's ride is also rougher, and the cabin materials look low-rent. The Ioniq's main advantage is its tech interface, thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The Prius offers neither.
To learn more about the Prius of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring.
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
The Honda Insight is back after a half-decade break. The time Honda spent refining its compact hybrid seems to have been well-spent. The new Insight is a Civic-sized sedan, giving it far more passenger space than either the Ioniq or the Prius. It's also refined and enjoyable to drive. We've rated the Insight higher than the Ioniq.
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
The Sonata Hybrid is a step up in terms of price and size from the Ioniq. It primarily competes against other midsize hybrids, including the Toyota Camry Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid and Ford Fusion Hybrid. The Sonata is more expensive and less efficient than the Ioniq, but it's also roomier.
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid:
- Last year's optional SEL Tech package now standard on the SEL trim
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,400.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $24,950
- Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $22,400
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,550
What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback is offered in the following styles: SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.
