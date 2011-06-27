Used 1992 Hyundai Excel Consumer Reviews

Jose , 10/23/2002

I have had this car for three months now i average about 110 miles a DAY back and forth to work.And to be honest this car is so reliable that i choose to take it before i take my minivan! It is very economical that it makes up in more than one way! every time i turn the key with out a doubt the engine starts right up!!It may not have the power to take me from 0 to 60 in 10 nor 15 seconds but it has the ability to take me further than any other car i have ever owned and it does 410 miles with less than