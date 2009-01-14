Used 1991 Hyundai Excel for Sale Near Me
I bought this car used in 1993 with 20,000 miles. My husband and I drove the car until we thought it was on its last leg. I gave the car to my brother, and it is still going strong. That was years ago and since then, I have purchased 2 new vehicles. Nothing will ever compare to my Hyundai excel. Best car I have ever owned. Starts even when the temp is 20 below 0. The car has had reg. oil changes, a couple sets of tires and a new set of brakes. I loved this car.