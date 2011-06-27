Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pleasantly surprised. Brian McDonald , 01/20/2018 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 61 of 61 people found this review helpful This is my first Hyundai vehicle after much research and i am pleased with my purchase. There are great discounts on this model in my case 3k discount. I wanted a reliable comfortable car with decent room and great gas mileage. The Value Edition Elantra fit the bill. My test drive revealed an uncommonly quiet and smooth ride for the class. Im 6 ft tall and was able to easily find a comfortable driving position. Once warmed up engine was smooth and quiet for a four cylinder. The performance for me was more than satisfactory as im not heavy on the gas. If i wanted more performance i would have opted for the sport version but you also pay more for it in gas and insurance. The sport driving mode gives this car a decent amount of pep if you want it but you take a hit in gas mileage. Regular mode is just fine with me. Ive been averaging 34 mpg in mixed driving. I hit 41 mpg in just hwy driving at one point. In addition this car has a real spare tire, a hand brake as opposed to electronic , real knobs for tuning , volume and other functions! Apple car play works flawlessly as with Bluetooth and phone functions. The fit and finish are top notch. I am impressed with Hyundai and will likely buy another one fir my next vehicle. Report Abuse

Way Better Than I Would Have Thought John , 04/06/2018 Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful A 2018 Elanta was the last car that I thought I would buy. I owned a 2008 Elantra which was the only new car that I could afford at the time. It was an okay budget car, but I have driven golf carts with better driving dynamics. Ten years later, I wanted something more upscale with better road manners. My research led me to believe that the Civic or Jetta would be my best choices. But the Civic looks to me like a weird insect and the seats are really low. And the new Jetta has promise, but the old maxim of not buying a redesigned car in its first year lead me away. I was thinking of buying the current Jetta model assuming that I could negotiate a great deal on a discontinued car. Then I was on vacation and the rent-a-car place allowed me to choose which car I wanted in the aisle. I saw the new Elantra and thought it would be interesting to see what it is like to drive. I was totally blown away. Inside the car is really nicely designed and looks sporty. The value edition feels like a luxury car. And the way it rides is so improved over previous models. It is quiet and holds the road well. A number of the professional reviews say that it is not fun to drive, which compared to other new compact cars on the market (Golf, Civic, Mazda 3) is probably correct, but I think it is fun enough. It's certainly a refined driving experience. Gas mileage is really good. I'm getting over 45 MPG on highway drives. The engine is a little slow at lower speeds but not at all a problem on the highway when you are already over 50+ miles per hour. I would recommend taking it for a test drive. Hyundai seems to realize that once you drive you, you will actually like it. I guess that is why they are giving out $40 gift cards with test drives. Hey, that is nice of them as well. I suggest calling around to various dealers to get the best price. It was not too hard for me to get $4500 off MSRP for the value edition. Performance

check it out for yourself MICHAEL SMIETANA , 12/28/2017 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful the vehicle is awesome.great ride and comfortable on long trips.handling is superb.but had my first problem ever was the lights went out on me when i used my turn signals.and it happened at night.now my elantra is in the shop having a turn signal harness installed.havent even made my first payment yet.very frustrating. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

By best sedan with good features and great mpg Nafees Shaik , 07/22/2018 Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Overall an excellent vehicle. It's definitely a little compact in the rear seats but the front is as good as a full sized sedan. I got the value edition and the only thing I miss is the power seat but I don't normally change my seat position once I set it and I am the only one who drives my car so not a big deal. Fog lamps, USB & Aux, Sun roof, auto dimming mirror with garage opener, key less lighted entry and start/stop, auto climate control and the best features (also my favorites) are the touch screen with android Auto / iCar Play integration, blind spot detection and smart trunk . Both exterior and interior styling is top notch and nothing can beat the 5 year/60 K mile warranty. This is my 4th Hyundai (first brand new) and I have only seen quality improve over the last 15 years. Now, that's what I call a style, economy, safety & convenience package! ...and it's true...best things do come in small packages. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value