Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I test drove basically every hatchback on the market (with the exception of the Kia Forte 5 and Dodge Caliber) before I purchased this car. This car was at the top of my list, even after driving other popular models (Mazda 3, Suburu Impreza, VW Golf, etc.). The front seats and steering wheel are excellent for comfort, the car is stylish on the inside and smartly designed, and it also comes with a surprising number of luxury features standard, like heated seats and fog lights. Everything about the layout makes sense, and the car felt immediately intuitive to drive, like I had been driving it for years. I do have gripes with the car, but they are mostly minor. For example, the back windshield cleaner doesn't work that well, the gas mileage is poorer than I would like (but not as bad as the rating), and the radio's sound quality is definitely not good. The acceleration and braking are also definitely pretty wimpy compared to cars like the Ford Focus or Mazda 3. However, I would buy this car again, knowing what I know now.

elantragt1 , 04/18/2015 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

We've had our Elantra GT for about a week and are delighted with our experience. While the car appears small on the outside, it is roomy and airy on the inside. Some of the other cars we looked out felt cramped by comparison. From the first moment we sat in this car, we felt there was something right about ithis car compared to the other small cars we had looked at. The controls and seating position fell natural, the build quality is outstanding, and the head and shoulder room are abundant. The back seat also has plenty of headroom, something we found missing in other cars we looked at. On the road, the car has plenty of acceleration , handles well, and is fun to drive. _______ Update on car after two years and 23,000 miles. The car still feels very solid with no squeaks or rattles. The only thing that is showing any wear are the floor mats. Everything else looks almost new. The engine has plenty of power but the transmission hesitates a little before engaging passing gear. Other than this, the transmission is very smooth, something we really like about this car. Fuel economy ranges from about 20 mpg in stop and go traffic to 36 mpg on the freeway. We tried driving in the economy mode and found we picked up a mile or two extra miles per gallon, but the car felt sluggish in this mode. We prefer normal driving mode and are willing to sacrifice a little fuel economy for added performance. When it comes to hauling stuff, the Elantra GT acts like a small SUV. By folding the rear seat flat, we managed to fit a boxed, 55” TV from COSTCO into the luggage compartment. One of the things we like about this car is that it holds a lot of stuff without being a big car on the outside. When the rear seat is folded up and carrying passengers, two adults can fit back there comfortably, and a third person can be squeezed in for a short trip. Rear headroom is fine, but rear legroom is a little jammed unless the front seats are pulled up a little. For long trips, we find the Elantra GT comfortable but not luxurious. We have the Style package which includes sport tuned suspension and 17 inch wheels, leaving the ride a little firm for luxury but compliant enough for comfort. The seats and controls are great for the long haul. The OEM Hankook tires were replaced with Michelin tires which reduced road noise significantly while improving ride quality and handling. Overall, the Elantra GT strikes a good balance between handling and comfort making for an enjoyable driving experience on twisty, mountain roads. We found the OEM headlamps and foglamps a little dim for our purposes so we replaced the bulbs with LED’s and this change has vastly improved illumination for nighttime driving. We also found rear vision a little limited for parking so we added a rear backup camera. While there are a number of good cars that compete with the Elantra GT we found none that beat this car in overall balance for quality, performance, utility, style, and value. Our car came with a standard five year 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty and a 10 year 100,000 mile drivetrain warranty to boot. Something Mazda, VW, Ford, Toyota, Honda and Subaru didn’t offer. Not only is Hyundai a quality product, they have the best warranty in the business to prove it.