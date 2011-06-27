Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 Accent
So far so good almost 1,000 miles. Love the mpg. Getting 39mpg average street and freeway driving. Love the 7inch infotainment system with Apple car play. Update... 22,000 miles still an awesome commuter!
We really do love this car - Great deal for $
We love this car. Got end of model year deal on a 2018. For $16,300, after rebates we got the limited, heated seats, sunroof, android auto, emer auto braking, leather steering wheel. Great trim and finish for the price. Runs and looks great Great gas mileage! Only wishes are blind spot and smaller rims. The car has great looking rims, but like all upper trim cars today, the rims are stupid large, leaving very low profile tires, which give a stiffer ride and are more prone to sidewall pinches on pot holes. Still happy a year+ later, no issues.
I love the hatchback.
Selected state NJ but incorrect, I live in Canada. My type above says sedan, because that's all the drop-down menu allows for this review. But I have the hatch. Hatchback is like a very slightly smaller version of the Elantra GT. Too bad my American friends can't buy it. Took mine on a long and miserable wintry drive two weeks ago. Fuel economy rivalled my Jetta TDI, which means awesome Power: no problem passing uphill, just remember to downshift to 4th (not 5th) when you really need it. Traction with snow-tires: terrific. Super quiet, until sand/gravel encountered, then it sounded like no wheel-well linings at all. Must investigate. Downside: lousy lumbar support !
Great tow car
Bought the car to tow behind our motorhome and believe me we could not have picked a better car, ours is stick shift so it puts 0 miles on the odometer. Hook it to the motorhome with all Wheels on the road and drive with no restrictions. Driving it is like driving a large sedan very quiet almost no road noise and very roomy. Plenty of storage space as well. Oh, did I mention it only weighs about 2,500 pounds, my motorhome doesn't even know it's there. Driving the car from North Carolina to Florida I averaged 52 miles to a gallon you got to love stick shift for that reason alone. One little footnote by dragging a car behind a motorhome you're going to lose rubber on the rear tires first not the front. So keep that in mind before you rotate them front to back.
next gen accent
i shopped for an elantra, but the accent limited had a catchy new style and lots of equipment, i also have an elantra se that is well equipped but not all that the accent limited did offer. i think the sport mode is nice on the highway when on manual shift due to stop and go heavy traffic. the electric shift 6 speed is actually in a manual mode so watch to upshift manually. the limited came with high quality low profile tires and large rims makes a nice stance and good handling. if you don't have extra funds to purchase wheel locks,see if you can finance in as a dealer add on. you can feel comfortable inside it is larger than the previous accent models i test drove. if you like gadgets this is the car for you
