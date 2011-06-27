Used 2007 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
Great Family Car
Purchased Ody EX on Dec, 14th and took a 600 mile trip to Kansas City with the family. There was some pronounced noise on very course pavement, but overall much quieter than our 1999 Honda Ody. The overall gas mileage was 22 mpg..not bad with headwinds to and from our destinations. The engine has lots of power during acceleration onto freeways or in town. Cornering is great even on tight turns. Seats are firm but comfortable. Instruments are well positioned. Really like the small light that shines on the tray between the front passenger/driver seats as it allows you to see your cell phone or whatever in on the tray without turning on the reading/dome lights. Kids love the window shades.
290,000 Now !!
290K and still going strong. Might have to replace CV Axles, they having been making a clicking noise for about 80k miles now. Engine still as smooth and powerful as when new. Goes like a tank through the snow with Blizzaks on. Power doors having issues. Just have open manually now, good exercise. Still on only second set of spark plugs, all original exhaust, transmission. This van is pretty amazing.
On the Road Again...buying my 3rd Odyssey Touring
This van has been wonderful! We had a 2004 now a 2007. Our son, then 14 years old, introduced us to the Odyssey because he loved riding in his friends van...an Odyssey. He made arrangements for us to test drive theirs...and we were sold. Road trips for travel baseball and vacations from Indiana to Florida and Minnesota were a breeze. In 2007 when they introduced the auto rear gate lift, parking sensors, rear backup camera and more, we had to have it. We've averaged 14,333 mi per year on our 2007. The roomy interior minimized the "she's touching me" arguments and the entertainment center with the wireless headphones are a real treat. It's spacious cargo area has held baseball equipment to college dorm move in...in one trip. Easy smooth ride with 4 captains chairs and split seating in the 3rd row. Awesome turning radius...great for those crazy Michigan U-Turns and all of our Round-Abouts in our fair city. Everyone loves it in our family...we are moving on to our 3rd Odyssey to transport our grandchildren safely. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
302,000 and running great !!!
2007 Ody, bought new in May of 2007, now has 297k. I have changed oil with Mobil 1 Extended Performance Synthetic every 10-12k miles. Been through four sets of front pads, rotors, rear pads and rotors replaced once, full timing belt service at 135k and 250k. Changed plugs myself at 176k, they still had more life, but changed anyway. Power sliding doors have had issues, had tranny reflash, brake recall done (air in lines) , tranny fluid done three times so far, four sets of tires, rear lift gate struts failed at 200k and five years. Doing new front axles, lower ball joints, wheel hubs and bearings, front struts, rear shocks soon. Looking to get another 200k out of her, heck at this rate the van will outlive me !!
2007 Odyssey transimission, brake, steering pump problem
This is an update to my post on 07/03/10 regarding the transmission problem with my 2007 Odyssey 40k miles. The dealership I went to told me that Honda did not admit there was problem with the transmission because the warning/engine light did not turn on. Eventually the dealership did put in a new torque converter. However, the brake issue was never resolved and there is still problem with brake even after they re-rotor the disc?. I think the dealership does not know what the problem is. On one rainy day, I almost hit the car in front of mine because the odyssey glided forward even though I pressed the brake all the way. I called Honda manufacture customer service and spoke to the manager
