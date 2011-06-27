Used 2005 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

Problems and how to deal with them harrys1 , 04/09/2014 85 of 87 people found this review helpful 1. A/C compressor. Often is stator that pulls clutch in to engage the compressor, but dealer will replace compressor anyway--more money to dealer and less chance of car return. Stator costs $75 and takes 2-3 hr. to replace=$400 repair, not $1300 for compressor. 2. Power steering noise requires new reservoir NOT pump. There is TSB on this. Total parts and fluid around $45. Takes 20 minutes. 3.Transmission not shifting well. Honda changed fluid spec to DW1 from Z1. Put new fluid in before replacing transmission--requires 3 fill and drain cycles of 3.5 qt 4. Power doors. You need to lubricate channels at least yearly. My doors have no problems after 9 yr. and 130,000 miles and 3 kids. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle! amirjones78 , 05/01/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I've owned. It's also one of the most comfortable vehicles I've ever driven. The ride is very comfortable and quiet. Handling is excellent. I always feel in complete control in any type of weather in my Odyssey. Contrary to some of the reviews I'm seeing for this year of Odyssey; I don't really have problems with it. The only problem I had was a power steering reservoir that needed to be replaced ($125ish). At one point there was an odd vibration between 25 and 30 mph. Many people replaced the transmission or torque converter with no success. I just had the transmission fluid changed (scheduled maintenance) with Mobile 1 full synthetic. Problem solved! Report Abuse

First and only Honda ever to purchase mechdaug2 , 07/10/2014 31 of 32 people found this review helpful At 13,771, blue gray smoke coming from the exhaust system and dealer reported caused by condensation, normal operation. My vehicle was serviced at Honda dealerships for 30, 60 and 90 K mile service work as recommended by Honda. Over the years, service records have indicated work to door seals, faulty mechanics of siding doors, faulty Honda batteries( 4<4 years), premature failure of systems, such as air conditioning, power steering, and catalytic converter. Another interesting, but significantly disappointing fact, is that the seals for my doors, the back hatch door that was most recently replaced has leaked water in the back of the minivan and sides even after replacement at Honda service. Report Abuse

Best Van I have ever owned pastorewj , 06/30/2015 LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought this van new. So all 240,000 are my miles, and I could not ask for more out of a van. I have replaced motor mounts, and power steering pump was replaced under warranty... but that is it. Report Abuse