Estimated values
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,726
|$7,077
|$8,118
|Clean
|$5,458
|$6,737
|$7,717
|Average
|$4,920
|$6,056
|$6,914
|Rough
|$4,383
|$5,376
|$6,111
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,444
|$7,905
|$9,032
|Clean
|$6,142
|$7,525
|$8,585
|Average
|$5,537
|$6,765
|$7,692
|Rough
|$4,932
|$6,005
|$6,799
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,643
|$6,997
|$8,041
|Clean
|$5,378
|$6,660
|$7,644
|Average
|$4,849
|$5,988
|$6,849
|Rough
|$4,319
|$5,315
|$6,054
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,080
|$6,321
|$7,279
|Clean
|$4,842
|$6,018
|$6,919
|Average
|$4,365
|$5,410
|$6,199
|Rough
|$3,888
|$4,802
|$5,480
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,201
|$6,477
|$7,459
|Clean
|$4,957
|$6,165
|$7,090
|Average
|$4,469
|$5,543
|$6,353
|Rough
|$3,981
|$4,920
|$5,615
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,616
|$5,821
|$6,749
|Clean
|$4,400
|$5,541
|$6,415
|Average
|$3,967
|$4,982
|$5,748
|Rough
|$3,533
|$4,422
|$5,081