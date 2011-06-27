Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,137
|$11,703
|$13,707
|Clean
|$8,559
|$10,946
|$12,793
|Average
|$7,403
|$9,433
|$10,965
|Rough
|$6,247
|$7,920
|$9,137
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,346
|$11,728
|$13,593
|Clean
|$8,755
|$10,970
|$12,687
|Average
|$7,572
|$9,454
|$10,874
|Rough
|$6,390
|$7,938
|$9,062
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,926
|$12,302
|$14,164
|Clean
|$9,298
|$11,507
|$13,220
|Average
|$8,042
|$9,916
|$11,331
|Rough
|$6,786
|$8,326
|$9,442
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,958
|$10,084
|$10,982
|Clean
|$8,391
|$9,432
|$10,250
|Average
|$7,257
|$8,128
|$8,786
|Rough
|$6,124
|$6,825
|$7,321
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,540
|$12,076
|$14,060
|Clean
|$8,936
|$11,295
|$13,123
|Average
|$7,729
|$9,734
|$11,248
|Rough
|$6,522
|$8,173
|$9,373
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,020
|$9,202
|$10,141
|Clean
|$7,513
|$8,607
|$9,464
|Average
|$6,498
|$7,417
|$8,112
|Rough
|$5,483
|$6,228
|$6,760
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,889
|$11,134
|$12,892
|Clean
|$8,326
|$10,414
|$12,032
|Average
|$7,202
|$8,975
|$10,313
|Rough
|$6,077
|$7,536
|$8,594
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,379
|$10,679
|$12,478
|Clean
|$7,849
|$9,989
|$11,646
|Average
|$6,789
|$8,608
|$9,982
|Rough
|$5,728
|$7,227
|$8,318
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25 Journey 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,224
|$10,439
|$12,172
|Clean
|$7,704
|$9,764
|$11,361
|Average
|$6,663
|$8,415
|$9,738
|Rough
|$5,623
|$7,065
|$8,114
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,315
|$11,555
|$13,310
|Clean
|$8,726
|$10,808
|$12,422
|Average
|$7,547
|$9,314
|$10,647
|Rough
|$6,369
|$7,820
|$8,873