Estimated values
2008 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$2,495
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,719
|$2,331
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,482
|$2,002
|$2,284
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,674
|$1,901
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$2,725
|$3,105
|Clean
|$1,907
|$2,546
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,187
|$2,481
|Rough
|$1,381
|$1,828
|$2,065
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,201
|$2,940
|$3,348
|Clean
|$2,059
|$2,746
|$3,123
|Average
|$1,776
|$2,359
|$2,675
|Rough
|$1,492
|$1,972
|$2,226
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,535
|$3,343
|$3,788
|Clean
|$2,372
|$3,123
|$3,534
|Average
|$2,045
|$2,682
|$3,026
|Rough
|$1,718
|$2,242
|$2,519