Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 EL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,039
|$1,330
|Clean
|$445
|$929
|$1,190
|Average
|$339
|$708
|$908
|Rough
|$233
|$488
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,055
|$1,330
|Clean
|$484
|$943
|$1,190
|Average
|$369
|$719
|$908
|Rough
|$254
|$496
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,119
|$1,382
|Clean
|$562
|$1,000
|$1,236
|Average
|$428
|$763
|$944
|Rough
|$295
|$526
|$652
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$469
|$1,029
|$1,330
|Clean
|$419
|$920
|$1,190
|Average
|$319
|$702
|$908
|Rough
|$220
|$484
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 EL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,044
|$1,330
|Clean
|$457
|$934
|$1,190
|Average
|$348
|$712
|$908
|Rough
|$240
|$491
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,067
|$1,330
|Clean
|$514
|$954
|$1,190
|Average
|$392
|$727
|$908
|Rough
|$270
|$501
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,043
|$1,330
|Clean
|$456
|$933
|$1,190
|Average
|$347
|$711
|$908
|Rough
|$239
|$490
|$627
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$444
|$1,021
|$1,330
|Clean
|$397
|$913
|$1,190
|Average
|$303
|$696
|$908
|Rough
|$208
|$480
|$627