2010 Cadillac CTS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,324$6,925$8,000
Clean$4,903$6,367$7,337
Average$4,061$5,251$6,013
Rough$3,219$4,136$4,688
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,538$7,229$8,365
Clean$5,100$6,647$7,672
Average$4,224$5,482$6,287
Rough$3,348$4,317$4,901
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,464$7,089$8,181
Clean$5,032$6,518$7,504
Average$4,168$5,376$6,149
Rough$3,304$4,233$4,794
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,557$8,359$9,573
Clean$6,039$7,686$8,780
Average$5,002$6,339$7,195
Rough$3,965$4,992$5,609
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,446$7,106$8,221
Clean$5,015$6,534$7,540
Average$4,154$5,389$6,178
Rough$3,293$4,244$4,817
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,392$7,267$8,522
Clean$4,966$6,682$7,816
Average$4,113$5,511$6,405
Rough$3,260$4,340$4,993
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,840$6,382$7,416
Clean$4,457$5,868$6,802
Average$3,691$4,839$5,574
Rough$2,926$3,811$4,345
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,671$7,337$8,458
Clean$5,222$6,746$7,757
Average$4,325$5,564$6,357
Rough$3,429$4,382$4,956
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,486$7,119$8,216
Clean$5,052$6,545$7,536
Average$4,185$5,398$6,175
Rough$3,317$4,251$4,814
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,342$8,103$9,288
Clean$5,841$7,450$8,519
Average$4,838$6,144$6,980
Rough$3,835$4,839$5,442
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Cadillac CTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,457 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,868 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,457 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,868 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,457 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,868 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Cadillac CTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Cadillac CTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Cadillac CTS ranges from $2,926 to $7,416, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Cadillac CTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.