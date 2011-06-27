Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$6,925
|$8,000
|Clean
|$4,903
|$6,367
|$7,337
|Average
|$4,061
|$5,251
|$6,013
|Rough
|$3,219
|$4,136
|$4,688
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,538
|$7,229
|$8,365
|Clean
|$5,100
|$6,647
|$7,672
|Average
|$4,224
|$5,482
|$6,287
|Rough
|$3,348
|$4,317
|$4,901
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,464
|$7,089
|$8,181
|Clean
|$5,032
|$6,518
|$7,504
|Average
|$4,168
|$5,376
|$6,149
|Rough
|$3,304
|$4,233
|$4,794
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,557
|$8,359
|$9,573
|Clean
|$6,039
|$7,686
|$8,780
|Average
|$5,002
|$6,339
|$7,195
|Rough
|$3,965
|$4,992
|$5,609
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,446
|$7,106
|$8,221
|Clean
|$5,015
|$6,534
|$7,540
|Average
|$4,154
|$5,389
|$6,178
|Rough
|$3,293
|$4,244
|$4,817
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,392
|$7,267
|$8,522
|Clean
|$4,966
|$6,682
|$7,816
|Average
|$4,113
|$5,511
|$6,405
|Rough
|$3,260
|$4,340
|$4,993
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,840
|$6,382
|$7,416
|Clean
|$4,457
|$5,868
|$6,802
|Average
|$3,691
|$4,839
|$5,574
|Rough
|$2,926
|$3,811
|$4,345
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,671
|$7,337
|$8,458
|Clean
|$5,222
|$6,746
|$7,757
|Average
|$4,325
|$5,564
|$6,357
|Rough
|$3,429
|$4,382
|$4,956
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,486
|$7,119
|$8,216
|Clean
|$5,052
|$6,545
|$7,536
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,398
|$6,175
|Rough
|$3,317
|$4,251
|$4,814
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,342
|$8,103
|$9,288
|Clean
|$5,841
|$7,450
|$8,519
|Average
|$4,838
|$6,144
|$6,980
|Rough
|$3,835
|$4,839
|$5,442