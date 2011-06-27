Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,557
|$19,344
|$21,347
|Clean
|$17,022
|$18,763
|$20,672
|Average
|$15,952
|$17,602
|$19,321
|Rough
|$14,882
|$16,440
|$17,970
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,682
|$21,598
|$23,751
|Clean
|$19,082
|$20,949
|$23,000
|Average
|$17,882
|$19,652
|$21,496
|Rough
|$16,683
|$18,356
|$19,993