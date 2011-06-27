Estimated values
1998 BMW Z3 2.8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,790
|$4,446
|$5,345
|Clean
|$2,477
|$3,958
|$4,761
|Average
|$1,852
|$2,983
|$3,593
|Rough
|$1,227
|$2,007
|$2,425
Estimated values
1998 BMW Z3 1.9 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,918
|$4,870
|$5,927
|Clean
|$2,591
|$4,336
|$5,279
|Average
|$1,937
|$3,268
|$3,984
|Rough
|$1,283
|$2,199
|$2,689