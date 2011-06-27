Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 2dr Convertible (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,731
|$38,323
|$42,533
|Clean
|$32,125
|$36,524
|$40,425
|Average
|$28,914
|$32,927
|$36,210
|Rough
|$25,703
|$29,329
|$31,996
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,767
|$33,819
|$37,535
|Clean
|$28,350
|$32,232
|$35,675
|Average
|$25,516
|$29,058
|$31,955
|Rough
|$22,683
|$25,883
|$28,236
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,752
|$59,934
|$66,518
|Clean
|$50,241
|$57,121
|$63,222
|Average
|$45,220
|$51,495
|$56,630
|Rough
|$40,198
|$45,869
|$50,039
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,268
|$30,981
|$34,384
|Clean
|$25,970
|$29,527
|$32,681
|Average
|$23,374
|$26,619
|$29,273
|Rough
|$20,779
|$23,711
|$25,866
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,824
|$28,204
|$31,302
|Clean
|$23,642
|$26,880
|$29,751
|Average
|$21,279
|$24,232
|$26,649
|Rough
|$18,916
|$21,585
|$23,547
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,211
|$41,141
|$45,661
|Clean
|$34,488
|$39,210
|$43,399
|Average
|$31,041
|$35,348
|$38,874
|Rough
|$27,594
|$31,486
|$34,349
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,536
|$31,285
|$34,722
|Clean
|$26,225
|$29,816
|$33,002
|Average
|$23,604
|$26,880
|$29,561
|Rough
|$20,983
|$23,943
|$26,120