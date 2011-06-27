Estimated values
1993 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,484
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,327
|Average
|$338
|$777
|$1,013
|Rough
|$233
|$536
|$700
