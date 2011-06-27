Estimated values
1994 Dodge Shadow 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,358
|$1,764
|Clean
|$526
|$1,200
|$1,561
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
