Estimated values
1992 Dodge Daytona 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,258
|$1,637
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,451
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$230
|$538
|$704
