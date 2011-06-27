Estimated values
1998 Dodge Neon Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,357
|$1,763
|Clean
|$525
|$1,200
|$1,560
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$570
|$748
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$669
|$1,685
|$2,228
|Clean
|$590
|$1,489
|$1,971
|Average
|$432
|$1,098
|$1,458
|Rough
|$274
|$708
|$945
