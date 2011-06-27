Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$942
|$1,696
|$2,077
|Clean
|$860
|$1,549
|$1,903
|Average
|$697
|$1,254
|$1,556
|Rough
|$533
|$960
|$1,208
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,383
|$2,910
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,176
|$2,667
|Average
|$987
|$1,762
|$2,180
|Rough
|$755
|$1,348
|$1,693
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,225
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,165
|$2,032
|$2,477
|Average
|$943
|$1,646
|$2,025
|Rough
|$722
|$1,259
|$1,573
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$855
|$1,359
|$1,610
|Clean
|$781
|$1,241
|$1,475
|Average
|$632
|$1,005
|$1,206
|Rough
|$484
|$769
|$937
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,507
|$1,739
|Clean
|$947
|$1,376
|$1,594
|Average
|$767
|$1,115
|$1,303
|Rough
|$587
|$853
|$1,012
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$2,092
|$2,545
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,910
|$2,332
|Average
|$880
|$1,547
|$1,906
|Rough
|$673
|$1,184
|$1,481
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,793
|$2,173
|Clean
|$949
|$1,638
|$1,991
|Average
|$769
|$1,326
|$1,628
|Rough
|$588
|$1,015
|$1,264