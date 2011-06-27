Estimated values
2004 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,370
|$1,635
|Clean
|$783
|$1,224
|$1,463
|Average
|$592
|$933
|$1,117
|Rough
|$400
|$641
|$772
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Neon R/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,162
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,932
|$2,330
|Average
|$902
|$1,472
|$1,780
|Rough
|$610
|$1,012
|$1,229
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Neon SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,304
|$2,242
|$2,746
|Clean
|$1,162
|$2,004
|$2,456
|Average
|$878
|$1,526
|$1,876
|Rough
|$594
|$1,049
|$1,296
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Neon SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,702
|$2,051
|Clean
|$940
|$1,521
|$1,834
|Average
|$710
|$1,159
|$1,401
|Rough
|$481
|$796
|$968
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Neon SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,033
|$4,404
|$5,144
|Clean
|$2,703
|$3,935
|$4,601
|Average
|$2,042
|$2,998
|$3,514
|Rough
|$1,381
|$2,060
|$2,427
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,361
|$1,596
|Clean
|$825
|$1,216
|$1,427
|Average
|$623
|$927
|$1,090
|Rough
|$421
|$637
|$753