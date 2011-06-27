Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,893
|$4,748
|Clean
|$1,986
|$3,483
|$4,259
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,663
|$3,280
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,843
|$2,301
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$3,821
|$4,660
|Clean
|$1,949
|$3,418
|$4,180
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,614
|$3,219
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,809
|$2,258
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,222
|$5,653
|$6,895
|Clean
|$2,883
|$5,058
|$6,185
|Average
|$2,204
|$3,867
|$4,763
|Rough
|$1,526
|$2,677
|$3,342
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,855
|$6,761
|$8,246
|Clean
|$3,449
|$6,049
|$7,396
|Average
|$2,637
|$4,625
|$5,696
|Rough
|$1,826
|$3,201
|$3,996
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$4,292
|$5,236
|Clean
|$2,189
|$3,840
|$4,696
|Average
|$1,674
|$2,936
|$3,617
|Rough
|$1,159
|$2,032
|$2,537
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$3,577
|$4,363
|Clean
|$1,824
|$3,200
|$3,913
|Average
|$1,395
|$2,447
|$3,014
|Rough
|$966
|$1,694
|$2,115
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,485
|$4,359
|$5,317
|Clean
|$2,223
|$3,900
|$4,769
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,982
|$3,673
|Rough
|$1,177
|$2,064
|$2,577
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,796
|$6,659
|$8,123
|Clean
|$3,396
|$5,958
|$7,285
|Average
|$2,597
|$4,555
|$5,611
|Rough
|$1,798
|$3,153
|$3,937