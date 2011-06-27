  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,220$3,893$4,748
Clean$1,986$3,483$4,259
Average$1,519$2,663$3,280
Rough$1,051$1,843$2,301
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,178$3,821$4,660
Clean$1,949$3,418$4,180
Average$1,490$2,614$3,219
Rough$1,031$1,809$2,258
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,222$5,653$6,895
Clean$2,883$5,058$6,185
Average$2,204$3,867$4,763
Rough$1,526$2,677$3,342
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,855$6,761$8,246
Clean$3,449$6,049$7,396
Average$2,637$4,625$5,696
Rough$1,826$3,201$3,996
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,447$4,292$5,236
Clean$2,189$3,840$4,696
Average$1,674$2,936$3,617
Rough$1,159$2,032$2,537
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,039$3,577$4,363
Clean$1,824$3,200$3,913
Average$1,395$2,447$3,014
Rough$966$1,694$2,115
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,485$4,359$5,317
Clean$2,223$3,900$4,769
Average$1,700$2,982$3,673
Rough$1,177$2,064$2,577
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,796$6,659$8,123
Clean$3,396$5,958$7,285
Average$2,597$4,555$5,611
Rough$1,798$3,153$3,937
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,824 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,200 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,824 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,200 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,824 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,200 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $966 to $4,363, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.