Estimated values
1992 Dodge Spirit LE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,289
|$1,682
|Clean
|$496
|$1,131
|$1,476
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,065
|Rough
|$214
|$502
|$654
