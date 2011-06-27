Estimated values
1995 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$2,259
|$2,338
|Clean
|$1,832
|$1,995
|$2,071
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,467
|$1,537
|Rough
|$841
|$939
|$1,003
Estimated values
1995 Eagle Vision TSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,295
|$2,472
|$2,550
|Clean
|$2,022
|$2,183
|$2,259
|Average
|$1,475
|$1,605
|$1,677
|Rough
|$928
|$1,027
|$1,094