Estimated values
2002 Dodge Viper ACR 2dr Coupe (8.0L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,820
|$23,625
|$26,762
|Clean
|$15,974
|$21,175
|$23,984
|Average
|$12,280
|$16,276
|$18,429
|Rough
|$8,587
|$11,377
|$12,873
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Roadster (8.0L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,729
|$34,111
|$38,641
|Clean
|$23,063
|$30,574
|$34,630
|Average
|$17,731
|$23,500
|$26,609
|Rough
|$12,399
|$16,426
|$18,587
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.0L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,890
|$21,067
|$23,865
|Clean
|$14,244
|$18,883
|$21,388
|Average
|$10,951
|$14,514
|$16,434
|Rough
|$7,657
|$10,145
|$11,480