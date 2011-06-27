Used 2014 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Very nice and fun to Drive
I recently bought a Civic ex and I love it. I went through back and forth deciding among Corolla, Prius, Yaris, Fit and Elantra for a month before ending up with the Civic. I like Civic from the get go but felt it was over priced compared to Corolla and others and took me a while to finally decide to buy it. Accord or Camry would have been a better value car when the price of Civic EX is a bit over $20K already but I needed a smaller car and gas saver for commute. I got it at sale for below invoice price so I am thrilled.
Good at everything
The 2014 Civic is a really inexpensive car. The mid-line EX with the fog lights option, has everything a premium car has, for under $22K, except leather. It's not as sporty as the WRX or Lancer, but it's sporty enough and way less expensive. It's not as powerful either, but it's more than powerful enough, even with Econ on all the time.
Reliable, Inexpensive, Practical, Fun
The 2014 Civic Coupe LX seemed like just the right choice for me. It was listed at a local dealer sale for only 15,900 and I needed new transportation. I had 155,000 mile on the 2002 Honda Accord I was driving, after all. I travel 35 miles to work, making a 70 mile round trip to work and back home each day. So I needed a car with excellent gas mileage and good reliability. I think I found that in this Civic. The fit and finish is second to none in the class. The care feels more like a $20k plus vehicle. The seats are comfortable and the sound system is great. I am enjoying the hands-free Bluetooth feature for the safe answering of phone calls while driving. There are plenty of comp
Rattle rattle rattle
Maybe it's because They just redesigned the coupe for 2014, I'm not sure, but before hitting 1k miles I have two incredibly annoying rattles - one coming from the steering column and one coming from the back shelf above the rear seat. Took to dealership and of course they can't find it (doesn't help that all the roads in the area are freshly paved). Gas mileage is....okay. Where I live in N Florida it's incredibly hot and very hilly so not surprising that with the ECO I'm still only getting 25mpg city. Otherwise the car is great. Honda really revamped the Civic to compete well with other small cars.
Typically solid Honda
Having already owned 3 Hondas, I had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the 2014 Civic. The superior build quality is typically Honda, as is the great gas mileage. The specifications and features are pretty high on the EX model, although there are some competitors (mainly Hyundai and Kia) who might offer 6 speed trans or satellite radio for example, within the same category/price range. That said, I'm a firm believer in the durability and craftsmanship found in every Honda model, so these are small sacrifices in my eyes. The car is beautifully finished overall, from the solid feel of the switches and controls on the interior, to the fit of the exterior panels, lights and trim.
