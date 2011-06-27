  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
2013 Civic Si DELIVERS!

ischneggs, 03/30/2013
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
UPDATE (70,000 mile): Still a GREAT FUN to drive with no component defects nor unusual maintenance! Having driven nothing but 4-WD cars over 20 years, I was frustrated this winter getting stuck in ice and thick snow on 3 occasions - even with Michelin X-Ice snow tires! Soooo. . .I'll have 4 each Nokian Hokkapolittas v8 studded tires for next year, so I'm hoping that getting stuck will soon be in my rearview mirror! UPDATE (55000 mile): Still driving my Si and aside from routine maintenance, there's been ZERO mechanical, electrical, nor physical problems! Great car! To gain horsepower (~36), torque, and engine responsiveness, I've added a cold air intake, 2.5" stainless downpipe with catted exhaust, and remapped / retuned my ECU with Hondata software and Vit Viper online tech services (a fun project, but realistically, great gains can be had with just the CAI and Hondata and forgoing exhaust changes). ORIGINAL: After driving a 2002 WRX, 2009 Forester XT (turbo), a tuned 1990's Altima (w/ slip diff), I'm happy to say the new Si is the best of them all! Road & wind noise are minimized, hearing only the rough & grumble growl of the engine. A buttery smooth clutch with short throws is easy & fun. Front slip diff performs remarkably, & even makes driving on all season 17" / 45s in snow & slush tolerable (I normally have snow tires). Ergos are nice, especially the back split fold down seats, center arm rest, matched int colors, & standard back-up camera. Of course there could be more space & luxury, like an Acura TSX or Audi A4. But then again, you won't pay $30k++ for the Si! Grade: A+

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fast but not too fast

SilverSi13, 04/15/2018
Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
Great performance, great reliability, great price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun & Sporty Car

Scott Finkernagel, 02/24/2017
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
The ONLY drawback to this car is that it isn't available with leather seats!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
