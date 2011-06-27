Used 2010 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Common sense, fun car
Hands down, best value for my hard earned money. Solid build quality top residual value in its class a true winner
Very disappointed with Honda
There is a major defect with this car's clear coat. It peels everywhere. Honda is fully aware of this issue but although they extended the warranty for this issue, they failed to notify owners. I only heard about it from a body shop. They suggested I contact Honda. I called only to find out the extended warranty had expired so they would not help me in any way. I have estimates of $600-1000 just to repaint the roof. The hood has a large bad spot and the trunk is rough looking too. I may eventually need to repaint the entire car. I have owned Hondas for about 25 years. This has soured me so much that I will neither purchase nor recommend another. I may not even keep the one I have. I have personally seen this issue on several Civics in multiple colors. Some in better and some in worse condition than mine. I am disgusted with Honda that they do not stand behind their products. I can only say if there is a defect with their paint and they were aware of it, it shouldn't matter how much time passes. It's not like it will go away on its own. I don't feel it's fair to pass their problem onto me and make me pay for it. It's their mess, they should clean it up. Very disappointed.
17,000 mile update
Well something went wrong with the civi ex coupe, a strut joint of some sort went bad at 15,000 miles and was replaced no charge, only took a couple of hours and they said it was unusual. I am a car guy, oner 50 cars and have this civic coupe and 2010 crv ex as well, my wife and i swap so i don't get bored with either. I keep trying other cars, sportier, and more frugal ones as well. The civic coupe gives you a bit of both, it is prety frugal when driven properly and can be 30 city and upper 38 plus highway no problem. It can be sporty to but not a sports coupe like an si or miata which i have had, but it gets far better gas millage than those two. a fun good looking car !
Uncomfortable
Bought this instead of the Fit and have regretted it since. (Not sure I'd like the Fit though). The headrests are the main issue and why I didn't notice at the time I went around the block, I'll never know. They push my head forward. I have adjusted the seat and headrest to be bearable. Even my mother had trouble riding in the car with me and had to lean forward in an uncomfortable manner. I'll never buy a car with a headrest like this again. Otherwise, the car is mediocre. No trip computer for an EX trim line, go figure.
Good first car, amazing mpg, uncomfortable, struggles sometimes.
Great mpg and easy to drive but the seats are extremely uncomfortable (lower back) after sitting for more than 30 mins.
