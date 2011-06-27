Used 2008 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Disappointed
In November 2013 my 2008 Honda Civic experienced a motor mount failure. The vehicle has been well maintained, driven easy and only has 57,000 miles on it. Investigation on the internet shows this to be a very common problem. Honda absolutely refuses to do anything about the problem, other than charging their customers a hefty fee for the repairs. This generation of Civic has also had issues with the windshield visors failing after a few years. Unfortunately the Civic has become an under engineered vehicle that Honda has cut too many corners with.
Problems Since Day 1
I bought this car new. 1 a half years in the block leaked all the coolant out and my car overheated. Luckily no damage to the engine. They replaced the block under warranty. Shortly after a clicking sound when I turned sharply. Dealership diagnosed it and could not figure out what it was. Finally after a few years they replaced the right front axle. Seemed fine for about six months and has progressively gotten worse. Brake pads replaced after 3 years and 60K miles. Now brakes make a horrible noise. Rotors resurfaced, bearing replaced and no change. The visibility sucks There is a huge blind spot on the edge of the windshield. Can't see people in crosswalk. Scary! Be careful.
engine
i purchased a brand new 2008 Honda Civic ex in 2008. At 34,000 miles, my engine blew. Of course Dean Honda tried to fight me on the warranty, but my dad was able to convince them to replace the engine under warranty (like it should be). It is now a month later, but my tire pressure light and the check engine light are both on. I take it in the Dean Honda today and they call to tell me i need a "software update" that is not relevant to the engine so i have to pay. Although the fee is only $24, it is the principle. What sense is a warranty if they don't honor it for anything. Not to mention the month they were rebuilding my engine, they provided no loaner and i wasted 2 hours of my work day up
210,000 miles
210,000 miles and still going strong, BUT mileage is down to 39 mpg and I have to keep replacing the rear tires do to a recall of the rear control arms years ago. The Honda tire warranty is horrible. I would not buy another one!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2008 Civic Coupe LX
I have owned this car for five years now and there are a few complaints. Just like others have stated, the driver's side visor is broken. I've also seen this defect in other 2008 civic coupes. The rear tires are cupped. This happened within a year of owning the car with only 30,000 miles on it. Two years ago, the automatic locks started to work intermittently. Most of the time I have to manually unlock the doors, and reach over to unlock passenger side. The dashboard is digital and the gas gauge works sometimes, but most of the time it's flickering on and off. The A/C works intermittently. When it's very hot outside, it's guaranteed not to work. Lastly, car vibrates in reverse & park.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2008 Honda Civic Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner