Used 2008 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Disappointed wak52 , 11/10/2013 40 of 46 people found this review helpful In November 2013 my 2008 Honda Civic experienced a motor mount failure. The vehicle has been well maintained, driven easy and only has 57,000 miles on it. Investigation on the internet shows this to be a very common problem. Honda absolutely refuses to do anything about the problem, other than charging their customers a hefty fee for the repairs. This generation of Civic has also had issues with the windshield visors failing after a few years. Unfortunately the Civic has become an under engineered vehicle that Honda has cut too many corners with. Report Abuse

Problems Since Day 1 shanetd6 , 08/02/2013 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this car new. 1 a half years in the block leaked all the coolant out and my car overheated. Luckily no damage to the engine. They replaced the block under warranty. Shortly after a clicking sound when I turned sharply. Dealership diagnosed it and could not figure out what it was. Finally after a few years they replaced the right front axle. Seemed fine for about six months and has progressively gotten worse. Brake pads replaced after 3 years and 60K miles. Now brakes make a horrible noise. Rotors resurfaced, bearing replaced and no change. The visibility sucks There is a huge blind spot on the edge of the windshield. Can't see people in crosswalk. Scary! Be careful. Report Abuse

engine disgrace , 11/09/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i purchased a brand new 2008 Honda Civic ex in 2008. At 34,000 miles, my engine blew. Of course Dean Honda tried to fight me on the warranty, but my dad was able to convince them to replace the engine under warranty (like it should be). It is now a month later, but my tire pressure light and the check engine light are both on. I take it in the Dean Honda today and they call to tell me i need a "software update" that is not relevant to the engine so i have to pay. Although the fee is only $24, it is the principle. What sense is a warranty if they don't honor it for anything. Not to mention the month they were rebuilding my engine, they provided no loaner and i wasted 2 hours of my work day up Report Abuse

210,000 miles D , 10/26/2015 DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful 210,000 miles and still going strong, BUT mileage is down to 39 mpg and I have to keep replacing the rear tires do to a recall of the rear control arms years ago. The Honda tire warranty is horrible. I would not buy another one!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse