Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me

I want to second what all the previous reviewers have said. This car is an exceptional vehicle for the money. Reliable, fun to drive, driver comfort is excellent. This is not a muscle car; but who needs one. It has sufficient acceleration for passing and entering a highway and for long distance, the car just hums along super stable at 80 mph. I purchased my 1993 SI new and with regular maintenance it just keeps on trucking, I have 95,000 miles. I recently did a 4,000 mile driving trip from San Francisco along the West Coast up to British Columbiua. Then across and through the Canadian Rockies and back down through the Cascades. The car never failed me.

