Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,832
|$6,341
|$7,249
|Clean
|$4,428
|$5,818
|$6,650
|Average
|$3,621
|$4,773
|$5,451
|Rough
|$2,814
|$3,728
|$4,253
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,338
|$5,801
|$6,679
|Clean
|$3,975
|$5,323
|$6,127
|Average
|$3,251
|$4,367
|$5,023
|Rough
|$2,526
|$3,411
|$3,919
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,713
|$6,446
|$7,485
|Clean
|$4,319
|$5,915
|$6,866
|Average
|$3,532
|$4,853
|$5,629
|Rough
|$2,745
|$3,790
|$4,391
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$7,502
|$8,735
|Clean
|$4,988
|$6,884
|$8,013
|Average
|$4,079
|$5,648
|$6,569
|Rough
|$3,170
|$4,411
|$5,125
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,520
|$5,957
|$6,820
|Clean
|$4,143
|$5,466
|$6,256
|Average
|$3,388
|$4,484
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,633
|$3,502
|$4,001
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,030
|$4,968
|$5,536
|Clean
|$3,694
|$4,559
|$5,079
|Average
|$3,021
|$3,740
|$4,163
|Rough
|$2,347
|$2,921
|$3,248
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,191
|$6,817
|$7,795
|Clean
|$4,757
|$6,255
|$7,150
|Average
|$3,890
|$5,132
|$5,862
|Rough
|$3,023
|$4,008
|$4,573
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,337
|$6,938
|$7,902
|Clean
|$4,892
|$6,366
|$7,249
|Average
|$4,000
|$5,223
|$5,942
|Rough
|$3,109
|$4,080
|$4,636
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,217
|$5,592
|$6,419
|Clean
|$3,865
|$5,131
|$5,889
|Average
|$3,161
|$4,210
|$4,827
|Rough
|$2,456
|$3,288
|$3,766
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,239
|$5,632
|$6,467
|Clean
|$3,885
|$5,168
|$5,933
|Average
|$3,177
|$4,239
|$4,864
|Rough
|$2,469
|$3,311
|$3,794
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,466
|$7,014
|$7,946
|Clean
|$5,009
|$6,436
|$7,289
|Average
|$4,096
|$5,280
|$5,976
|Rough
|$3,184
|$4,124
|$4,662
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,634
|$6,136
|$7,038
|Clean
|$4,247
|$5,630
|$6,457
|Average
|$3,473
|$4,619
|$5,293
|Rough
|$2,699
|$3,608
|$4,129
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$8,217
|$9,834
|Clean
|$5,048
|$7,540
|$9,021
|Average
|$4,128
|$6,186
|$7,395
|Rough
|$3,208
|$4,832
|$5,769
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,212
|$5,801
|$6,754
|Clean
|$3,860
|$5,323
|$6,195
|Average
|$3,156
|$4,367
|$5,079
|Rough
|$2,453
|$3,411
|$3,962
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,247
|$6,938
|$7,954
|Clean
|$4,809
|$6,366
|$7,296
|Average
|$3,933
|$5,223
|$5,981
|Rough
|$3,056
|$4,080
|$4,666
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,703
|$6,204
|$7,105
|Clean
|$4,310
|$5,693
|$6,518
|Average
|$3,525
|$4,670
|$5,343
|Rough
|$2,739
|$3,648
|$4,169
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,038
|$6,578
|$7,505
|Clean
|$4,617
|$6,036
|$6,885
|Average
|$3,776
|$4,952
|$5,644
|Rough
|$2,934
|$3,868
|$4,403
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,558
|$6,066
|$6,972
|Clean
|$4,177
|$5,566
|$6,395
|Average
|$3,416
|$4,566
|$5,243
|Rough
|$2,655
|$3,567
|$4,090
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,247
|$6,852
|$7,817
|Clean
|$4,809
|$6,287
|$7,171
|Average
|$3,933
|$5,158
|$5,878
|Rough
|$3,056
|$4,029
|$4,586
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,752
|$6,349
|$7,306
|Clean
|$4,355
|$5,825
|$6,702
|Average
|$3,561
|$4,779
|$5,494
|Rough
|$2,768
|$3,733
|$4,287
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,231
|$6,833
|$7,797
|Clean
|$4,794
|$6,270
|$7,153
|Average
|$3,920
|$5,144
|$5,863
|Rough
|$3,047
|$4,018
|$4,574
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,375
|$7,003
|$7,983
|Clean
|$4,926
|$6,426
|$7,323
|Average
|$4,028
|$5,272
|$6,003
|Rough
|$3,131
|$4,118
|$4,683
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$6,720
|$7,681
|Clean
|$4,695
|$6,167
|$7,046
|Average
|$3,840
|$5,059
|$5,776
|Rough
|$2,984
|$3,952
|$4,506
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,381
|$6,866
|$7,763
|Clean
|$4,931
|$6,300
|$7,121
|Average
|$4,032
|$5,169
|$5,838
|Rough
|$3,134
|$4,037
|$4,554
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,639
|$6,139
|$7,040
|Clean
|$4,251
|$5,633
|$6,458
|Average
|$3,476
|$4,621
|$5,294
|Rough
|$2,702
|$3,610
|$4,130