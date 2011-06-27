  1. Home
2009 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,832$6,341$7,249
Clean$4,428$5,818$6,650
Average$3,621$4,773$5,451
Rough$2,814$3,728$4,253
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,338$5,801$6,679
Clean$3,975$5,323$6,127
Average$3,251$4,367$5,023
Rough$2,526$3,411$3,919
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,713$6,446$7,485
Clean$4,319$5,915$6,866
Average$3,532$4,853$5,629
Rough$2,745$3,790$4,391
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,443$7,502$8,735
Clean$4,988$6,884$8,013
Average$4,079$5,648$6,569
Rough$3,170$4,411$5,125
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,520$5,957$6,820
Clean$4,143$5,466$6,256
Average$3,388$4,484$5,128
Rough$2,633$3,502$4,001
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,030$4,968$5,536
Clean$3,694$4,559$5,079
Average$3,021$3,740$4,163
Rough$2,347$2,921$3,248
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,191$6,817$7,795
Clean$4,757$6,255$7,150
Average$3,890$5,132$5,862
Rough$3,023$4,008$4,573
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,337$6,938$7,902
Clean$4,892$6,366$7,249
Average$4,000$5,223$5,942
Rough$3,109$4,080$4,636
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,217$5,592$6,419
Clean$3,865$5,131$5,889
Average$3,161$4,210$4,827
Rough$2,456$3,288$3,766
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,239$5,632$6,467
Clean$3,885$5,168$5,933
Average$3,177$4,239$4,864
Rough$2,469$3,311$3,794
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,466$7,014$7,946
Clean$5,009$6,436$7,289
Average$4,096$5,280$5,976
Rough$3,184$4,124$4,662
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,634$6,136$7,038
Clean$4,247$5,630$6,457
Average$3,473$4,619$5,293
Rough$2,699$3,608$4,129
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,508$8,217$9,834
Clean$5,048$7,540$9,021
Average$4,128$6,186$7,395
Rough$3,208$4,832$5,769
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,212$5,801$6,754
Clean$3,860$5,323$6,195
Average$3,156$4,367$5,079
Rough$2,453$3,411$3,962
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,247$6,938$7,954
Clean$4,809$6,366$7,296
Average$3,933$5,223$5,981
Rough$3,056$4,080$4,666
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,703$6,204$7,105
Clean$4,310$5,693$6,518
Average$3,525$4,670$5,343
Rough$2,739$3,648$4,169
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$6,578$7,505
Clean$4,617$6,036$6,885
Average$3,776$4,952$5,644
Rough$2,934$3,868$4,403
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,558$6,066$6,972
Clean$4,177$5,566$6,395
Average$3,416$4,566$5,243
Rough$2,655$3,567$4,090
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,247$6,852$7,817
Clean$4,809$6,287$7,171
Average$3,933$5,158$5,878
Rough$3,056$4,029$4,586
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,752$6,349$7,306
Clean$4,355$5,825$6,702
Average$3,561$4,779$5,494
Rough$2,768$3,733$4,287
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,231$6,833$7,797
Clean$4,794$6,270$7,153
Average$3,920$5,144$5,863
Rough$3,047$4,018$4,574
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,375$7,003$7,983
Clean$4,926$6,426$7,323
Average$4,028$5,272$6,003
Rough$3,131$4,118$4,683
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$6,720$7,681
Clean$4,695$6,167$7,046
Average$3,840$5,059$5,776
Rough$2,984$3,952$4,506
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,381$6,866$7,763
Clean$4,931$6,300$7,121
Average$4,032$5,169$5,838
Rough$3,134$4,037$4,554
Estimated values
2009 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,639$6,139$7,040
Clean$4,251$5,633$6,458
Average$3,476$4,621$5,294
Rough$2,702$3,610$4,130
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,131 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,131 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,131 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Honda Accord ranges from $2,456 to $6,419, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.