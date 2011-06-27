Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,350
|$3,590
|$4,327
|Clean
|$2,157
|$3,304
|$3,984
|Average
|$1,770
|$2,731
|$3,296
|Rough
|$1,383
|$2,159
|$2,609
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$3,723
|$4,482
|Clean
|$2,248
|$3,426
|$4,126
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,833
|$3,414
|Rough
|$1,442
|$2,239
|$2,702
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$4,166
|$5,113
|Clean
|$2,359
|$3,834
|$4,707
|Average
|$1,936
|$3,170
|$3,895
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,505
|$3,083
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,365
|$3,635
|$4,390
|Clean
|$2,171
|$3,345
|$4,042
|Average
|$1,781
|$2,766
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,392
|$2,186
|$2,647
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,013
|$3,265
|$4,006
|Clean
|$1,848
|$3,004
|$3,688
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,484
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,963
|$2,416
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,304
|$3,548
|$4,289
|Clean
|$2,115
|$3,265
|$3,948
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,700
|$3,267
|Rough
|$1,357
|$2,134
|$2,586