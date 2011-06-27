  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Hyundai Elantra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,350$3,590$4,327
Clean$2,157$3,304$3,984
Average$1,770$2,731$3,296
Rough$1,383$2,159$2,609
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,450$3,723$4,482
Clean$2,248$3,426$4,126
Average$1,845$2,833$3,414
Rough$1,442$2,239$2,702
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$4,166$5,113
Clean$2,359$3,834$4,707
Average$1,936$3,170$3,895
Rough$1,513$2,505$3,083
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,365$3,635$4,390
Clean$2,171$3,345$4,042
Average$1,781$2,766$3,345
Rough$1,392$2,186$2,647
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,013$3,265$4,006
Clean$1,848$3,004$3,688
Average$1,517$2,484$3,052
Rough$1,185$1,963$2,416
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,304$3,548$4,289
Clean$2,115$3,265$3,948
Average$1,736$2,700$3,267
Rough$1,357$2,134$2,586
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,848 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,004 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,848 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,004 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,848 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,004 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $1,185 to $4,006, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.