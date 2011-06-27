Estimated values
2020 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,041
|$20,189
|$22,870
|Clean
|$17,807
|$19,932
|$22,565
|Average
|$17,339
|$19,416
|$21,955
|Rough
|$16,871
|$18,901
|$21,346
Estimated values
2020 Kia Optima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,699
|$20,878
|$23,597
|Clean
|$18,456
|$20,612
|$23,283
|Average
|$17,971
|$20,078
|$22,654
|Rough
|$17,486
|$19,545
|$22,025
Estimated values
2020 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,132
|$26,302
|$29,025
|Clean
|$23,819
|$25,966
|$28,638
|Average
|$23,194
|$25,294
|$27,865
|Rough
|$22,568
|$24,623
|$27,091
Estimated values
2020 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,588
|$18,643
|$21,205
|Clean
|$16,373
|$18,405
|$20,922
|Average
|$15,943
|$17,929
|$20,357
|Rough
|$15,512
|$17,453
|$19,792
Estimated values
2020 Kia Optima EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,206
|$23,494
|$26,354
|Clean
|$20,931
|$23,194
|$26,003
|Average
|$20,381
|$22,594
|$25,300
|Rough
|$19,832
|$21,994
|$24,598
Estimated values
2020 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,793
|$22,044
|$24,853
|Clean
|$19,537
|$21,762
|$24,522
|Average
|$19,023
|$21,200
|$23,859
|Rough
|$18,510
|$20,637
|$23,197