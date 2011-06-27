Estimated values
2006 Buick Lucerne CXL V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$3,018
|$3,527
|Clean
|$1,900
|$2,737
|$3,197
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,176
|$2,538
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,615
|$1,878
Estimated values
2006 Buick Lucerne CXL V8 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$2,933
|$3,360
|Clean
|$1,965
|$2,661
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,555
|$2,115
|$2,417
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,570
|$1,789
Estimated values
2006 Buick Lucerne CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,403
|$3,185
|$3,623
|Clean
|$2,176
|$2,889
|$3,284
|Average
|$1,722
|$2,296
|$2,607
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,704
|$1,929
Estimated values
2006 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,860
|$2,743
|$3,233
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,488
|$2,931
|Average
|$1,333
|$1,978
|$2,326
|Rough
|$982
|$1,468
|$1,721