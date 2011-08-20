Used 1995 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me

Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY. Stock# VA006972. 1997 Honda Accord reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change! This front wheel drive 1997 Honda Accord EX features a 2.20 Engine with a Bordeau Red Pearl Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With 189,855 miles. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Honda Accord comes Factory equipped with a 2.20 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster. *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Honda Accord EX .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGCE1899VA006972

Stock: VA006972

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020