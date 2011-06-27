Used 1991 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

1991 Honda Accord SE Les R Howell , 10/13/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new 1991. My wife and I have put 271050 miles on it. When I bought a new Toyota, Avalon, 2001- I didn't sell this car and let it sit for over two years in my drive. Put the key in two years later and... Voom! Wonderful car. Excellent gas mileage. Very quick and it just sings when you start it. Honda mechanics love to work on it (three new timing belts, new tires, new brakes), no engine problems- none, nota, zilch. Still just as quick as ever. Does not have air bags and my wife refuses to let my daughter drive it without them. Must sell. Every car should want to be like this one. It is possible to love a machine... though I never thought so. Report Abuse

Great car for the money lenny@serrani.com , 08/12/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I got this as a 3rd car to run long trips (150 mi). I was impressed with the shape it was in for a 10 year old car. That says a lot for the honda design. This is my first Honda and would buy one again. I actually find myself taking the honda instead of my NEW cars. I get 26 mpg (i don't drive slow) and put on 25K mi. already with no major problems. (just some break jobs). Just a great car! Report Abuse

Good for its time Noah , 10/10/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for just over a year and haven't found it to be as "bullet-proof" as my other (86 Accord LXi and 87 Prelude Si) Hondas. It does get good mileage, handles well, and is well-built. It shows its age in the design of cup holders, passive restraint seatbelts, and the size of the cabin. Still in all, it runs well and is reliable. Report Abuse

Old Reliable aggro , 06/24/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My Accord has over 220,000 miles on it, and is still going strong! This car has been handed down and taking several beatings, but she's a sturdy ride. Decent on gas, and the most reliable car ever. Go, Honda! Report Abuse