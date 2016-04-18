Used 1991 Honda Accord for Sale Near Me
- 272,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$999
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Don't bother thirsting for any other Sedan!! Move quickly! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! New Inventory!! You win!!! Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Honda Accord DX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMCB7645LC045771
Stock: A5415C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 70,942 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,461
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Check out this 1993 Honda Accord LX. Its transmission and 4 Cylinder Engine engine will keep you going. This Honda Accord comes equipped with these options: Trunk-open warning light, Trunk light, Tinted glass, Side window defoggers, Remote trunk release w/lock, Reclining front bucket seats, Rear seat heater ducts, Quartz digital clock, Pwr-asisted rack & pinion steering, and Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Honda Accord LX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCB7154PA027573
Stock: A017840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 205,525 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,421
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCB7652PA016001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 205,729 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,495
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this nice 1994 Honda Accord LX Sedan! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including an Automatic Transmission, JVC Aftermarket Stereo, Aux Input, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, A/C, CD, and more! Overall this car is in great shape inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5634RA179247
Stock: 179247C71193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-14-2019
- 301,223 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,195
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1994 Honda Accord EX 2.2 Liter SOHC 16 Valve 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Moon Roof, Power Windows & Door Locks, Tilt Wheel, Runs And Drives Great, $2195 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Honda Accord EX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5557RA103900
Stock: 103900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2018
- 254,416 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,400
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Honda Accord also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5659RA117084
Stock: 122444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 193,270 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,517
Marion Subaru - Marion / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5669RA107390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,680
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - IT HAS LOW MILES, BUT THE SPEEDOMETER BROKE SO WE DONT KNOW "EXACTLY" HOW MANY MILES - THE INTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN, THE OUTSIDE IS TOTALLY FADED - ITS CLEAR THE CAR WAS WELL MAINTAINED - RUNS GREAT, THESE USUALLY GO FOREVER! - COLD AC - BRIDGESTONE TIRES - APART FROM THE UGLY PAINT ITS A DECENT CAR - OBVIOUSLY THE SPEEDO DOES NOT WORK, SEE THE PICS - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5634TA068446
Stock: AL122622P8H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,000
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
1996 Honda Accord LX Green CarFax 1 Owner, Local Trade, Accord LX, 4D Sedan, 2.2L I4 16V, 5-Speed Manual, FWD. New Price! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Honda Accord LX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5534TA020284
Stock: 0004970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 173,860 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This 1996 Honda Accord Sdn comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCD5638TA174883
Stock: 02661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 189,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,960
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# VA006972 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $475 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 1997 Honda Accord reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 1997 Honda Accord EX features an impressive 2.20 Engine with a Bordeau Red Pearl Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 189,855 miles this 1997 Honda Accord is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# VA006972* Honda Marysville has this 1997 Honda Accord EX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 1997 Honda Accord EX! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Honda Accord comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.20 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 403 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 18 Honda Accord crossovers like this Bordeau Red Pearl 1997 Honda Accord EX that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Honda Accord EX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCE1899VA006972
Stock: VA006972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 208,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,900$964 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Honda Accord Sedan also includes Clock, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5640WA171190
Stock: 122688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 198,007 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,987
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
Mystic Blue Pearl Quartz. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!1998 Honda Accord EX 4D Sedan FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 SMPIDrive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5653WA213683
Stock: 8679D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 97,675 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,490$841 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN CARFAX! - WELL KEPT! - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GREAT SHAPE! - COLD AC - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - HAS SOME DENTS ON THE LEFT SIDE! - PAINT ON ROOF IS FADING AND THE TRANSMISSION ON THIS CAR IS NOT RELIABLE - IT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED SOON AND IS TYPICAL FOR THIS MODEL. WE HAVE DOZENS OF OTHER, BETTER CARS, FOR THE $$ - THE CAR IS PRICED AGGRESSIVELY DUE TO THIS AND DUE TO IT NOT BEING A CAR WE RECOMMEND - SEE BELOW - PLEASE NOTE ** WE DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS CAR VERSUS MANY ALTERNATIVES WE HAVE IN STOCK * PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS ON WHY THIS CAR IS NOT OUR FAVORITE ** WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5643WA199114
Stock: OT6182081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,859 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$2,417$844 Below Market
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
1998 Honda Accord LX FWD Beige 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 SMPI THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Bench Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, 15'' 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, Cassette, Compact Disc Changer, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Security System, Speed control, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 12733 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5643WA119343
Stock: 2186A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 246,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$1,995$379 Below Market
Raymond Chevrolet - Antioch / Illinois
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC ** SOLD AS-IS / WHERE IS ** NO WARRANTIES ** CARFAX One-Owner. Regent Silver Metallic 1998 Honda Accord LX FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 SMPI Charcoal.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5649WA004133
Stock: K10802A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 145,870 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,963
First Texas Honda - Austin / Texas
Dark Emerald Pearl 1998 Honda Accord EX FWD5-Speed Automatic Charcoal.Odometer is 28204 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG5650WA124394
Stock: H98922A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 165,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,494
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Accord EX V6, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, Automatic, FWD, Silver, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Accord EX V6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCG1652WA030817
Stock: 7938222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
